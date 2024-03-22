Why Alabama gymnastics can - and can't - win the 2024 SEC Championship

Alabama gymnastics heads to New Orleans this week seeking an SEC Championship.

The Crimson Tide (12-4-1, 3-3-1 SEC) will enter the SEC Championships as the No. 4 seed for the second season in a row with a 197.76 National Qualifying Score. No. 1 LSU leads the field (198.125 NQS), followed by No. 2 Florida (197.905) and No. 3 Kentucky (197.81). The top four seeds will meet in the second session, while the bottom four seeds (No. 5 Arkansas, No. 6 Missouri, No. 7 Auburn and No. 8 Georgia) will meet in the first session.

"We've always said it's a marathon, not a sprint, but now here we are, you can see the finish line," coach Ashley Johnston said. "We're ready to get down to New Orleans and have the opportunity to compete for a championship."

The first session will be at 2:30 p.m. CT, followed by the second session at 7 p.m. Both sessions will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans and broadcast on the SEC Network.

Here's why the Crimson Tide can claim its 11th SEC title, as well as what might stand in its way and a final standings prediction:

How did Alabama gymnastics perform against LSU, Florida and Kentucky this year?

The Crimson Tide went 1-2 against the top-three seeds in the conference this season. Alabama defeated Florida in Gainesville on Jan. 26, 197.575-197.425, but lost at home to Kentucky the next week on Feb. 2, 197.6-196.975. The Tide lost at LSU on March 1, 198.325-197.325.

Why Alabama gymnastics can win the 2024 SEC Championship

Hitting their stride

Alabama has shifted into high gear in recent weeks. The Tide has posted scores of 198 or higher in three of its last four meets. Alabama scored a season-high 198.075 against Georgia and followed that with a 198 on Senior Night two weeks later. In its last meet on the road against No. 1 Oklahoma, the Tide didn't blink, scoring 198.025 and becoming the only team to reach the 198 threshold against the Sooners this year.

"I think this team is ready," Johnston said. "They're dialed in, they're connected, they're peaking at the right time. We're just looking forward to giving it the best that we've got."

The Tide's hot streak has coincided with steadily improving scores on the balance beam and floor exercises but a decline on the uneven bars. If Alabama can recapture some of its early season magic on the bars and maintain its consistency in the other events, it could post a good enough score to take home the title.

Luisa Blanco

Luisa Blanco has had a legendary career at Alabama, and she remains the Crimson Tide's X-factor in her final season.

Blanco is one of the top-10 all-around gymnasts in the country with an individual NQS of 39.67. She was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week for the fifth time in her career following her 39.75 all-around score against Oklahoma. Blanco dominated the SEC Championships in 2021, winning the all-around, vault, uneven bars and balance beam titles while leading the Tide to its 10th SEC championship.

Going against stars like LSU's Haleigh Bryant (39.8 NQS, first in the country), Kentucky's Raena Worley (39.71 NQS, sixth) and Florida's Leanne Wong (39.685 NQS, eighth), Blanco will need to bring her best to New Orleans for Alabama to make a run at the title.

Mar 8, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama gymnast Luisa Blanco and Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston celebrate after Blanca’s dismount from the beam during a quad meet with Illinois, Minnesota, and Talladega at Coleman Coliseum.

Why Alabama gymnastics can't win the 2024 SEC Championship

Stiff competition

Alabama will face three of the top-10 teams in the country in New Orleans. LSU has looked like a bonafide national championship contender all season, scoring above 198 in more than half of its meets. Florida has returned to form over the second half of the season, averaging 197.958 over its last six. Kentucky is more of a wild card, as they have been more inconsistent than the other two, but the Wildcats maintain a very high ceiling.

There is no doubt that the Crimson Tide is one of the top teams in the nation, but it's also clear that they will need to be in top form to have a chance at winning another conference title.

Makarri Doggette's injury

Alabama will be missing one of its top contributors for the SEC Championships.

Just before the Crimson Tide posted its season-high 198.075 against Georgia on Feb. 23, graduate senior Makarri Doggette tore her Achilles during warmups, bringing her final season to a premature end.

Doggette was one of Alabama's top performers on the vault and uneven bars this season, and her experience as a graduate senior made her a source of veteran leadership. While her impact as a leader is still being felt, the Tide will certainly miss her impact as a competitor.

Alabama gymnastics SEC Championships predicted finish

First Place: LSU

Second Place: Florida

Third Place: Alabama

Fourth Place: Kentucky

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Why Alabama gymnastics can, can't win at 2024 SEC Championships