Why Alabama football coach Nick Saban was at Lake Cormorant HS to visit top recruit

Kamarion Franklin was a popular prospect this past week.

Alabama’s Nick Saban, Tennessee’s Josh Heupel and Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin were just a few of the more than 30 coaches that stopped by Lake Cormorant this past week making their pitch to Franklin, the No. 1 defensive lineman recruit in Mississippi and the No. 5 prospect in the class of 2024.

“It felt good knowing that a coach like Nick Saban, who’s a very good coach and known, it’s good knowing that Alabama has an interest in me,” said Franklin, a 6-foot-4½, 260-pound defensive lineman.

Last Wednesday was Saban’s first trip to Lake Cormorant. Alabama offered Franklin, a five-star prospect, more than a year ago.

“Coach Saban was just coming by the school and letting (Franklin) know they were going all-in on recruiting him,” said Lake Cormorant football coach Nick Nester.

Franklin, during his record-breaking junior season with the Gators, had 73 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and a school-record 17 sacks. He earned Commercial Appeal football first team all-metro honors.

Lake Cormorant defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin stands on his high school’s football field Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Lake Cormorant High School in Lake Cormorant, Miss.

Since the end of his junior season, Franklin has been busy on the recruiting trail. Along with getting visits this week, he also had a college visit Thursday with Arkansas.

“It’s good knowing that I’m wanted by many different programs,” Franklin said. “It’s good that I have options.”

He announced his top 10 on Christmas Eve: Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M, Miami, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Florida State and Michigan.

But that’s subject to change before he makes his commitment during next season, he said.

“I feel like the top 10 that I had, I kind of released that too early,” Franklin said. “My recruitment is still open.”

