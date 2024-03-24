Why Alabama basketball guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. didn't practice before Grand Canyon

SPOKANE, Wash. − Alabama basketball is being cautious to make sure Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is ready for the Round of 32 in March Madness.

Wrightsell didn't take part in a shootaround on Saturday before the game against Grand Canyon in an effort to get some swelling to go down in his nose, Alabama coach Nate Oats said. Wrightsell stayed back at the team hotel instead.

"I think he should be good to go for tomorrow," Oats said. "Other than that, we're pretty healthy and ready to go. Really healthy for this time of the year."

Wrightsell had to exit the game against Charleston in the first round for a bit on Friday night, dealing with a nose injury. He returned later in the game with his right nostril plugged.

Despite missing some time in the game, Wrightsell had a productive outing in the first game of the NCAA Tournament. The starting guard went 5-for-6 from beyond the arc, tallying 17 points total to go with four rebounds and an assist.

No. 4 seed Alabama will face No. 12 seed Grand Canyon on Sunday (6:10 p.m. CT, TBS) at Spokane Arena. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 on Thursday, facing No. 1 seed North Carolina.

