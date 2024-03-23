Alabama basketball vs Grand Canyon prediction: Who has edge in 2024 NCAA Tournament?

SPOKANE, Washington − Alabama basketball will look to score a victory over Grand Canyon in the second round of March Madness.

The NCAA Tournament bracket 2024 has put the Crimson Tide against the Lopes in the Round of 32. The two teams will face each other on Sunday in Spokane as part of the West region. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 in Los Angeles.

Alabama is fresh off a win over No. 13 seed Charleston in the first round of March Madness. The Crimson Tide managed to set a program record for points scored in an NCAA Tournament game with 109.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon upset Saint Mary's late Friday night, winning their sixth consecutive game. That's the fourth-longest win streak in the nation.

Who will advance to the Sweet 16? Here's a scouting report and score prediction of the March Madness matchup between Alabama (22-11) and Grand Canyon (30-4).

Projected starting lineup for Grand Canyon vs Alabama basketball

Guard Ray Harrison (junior): 6-foot-4, 195 pounds. Averages: 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.3 blocks, 2.2 turnovers.

Guard Tyon Grant-Foster (senior): 6-foot-7, 210 pounds. Averages: 19.8 points, 6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.4 blocks, 2.3 turnovers.

Guard Collin Moore (junior): 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. Averages: 8.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.5 blocks, 1.8 turnovers.

Forward Gabe McGlothan (redshirt senior): 6-foot-7, 235 pounds. Averages: 13 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.9 blocks, 1.6 turnovers.

Forward Duke Brennan (sophomore): 6-foot-10, 250 pounds. Averages: 7.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocks, 1.3 turnovers.

Grand Canyon's rotation vs Alabama basketball

The Lopes have eight players who averaged over 10 minutes per game this season. Outside of the starting lineup, Jovan Blacksher Jr., Lok Wur and Josh Baker each see notable time. Blacksher was shooting 43.3% from deep coming into the NCAA Tournament.

How Grand Canyon stacks up with Alabama in scoring, defense and tempo

KenPom tracks adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, which are points scored and allowed per 100 possessions. Grand Canyon has a solid offense and defense, which both rank in the top 60 in the country.

Alabama will look to play a good bit faster than Grand Canyon. KenPom measures the adjusted tempo statistic based on the number of possessions per 40 minutes.

Adjusted offensive efficiency:

Grand Canyon: 113.7 (58th nationally)

Alabama: 125.3 (3rd)

Adjusted defensive efficiency:

Grand Canyon: 98.8 (41st)

Alabama: 103.3 (117th)

Tempo

Grand Canyon: 68.5 (116th)

Alabama: 73 (7th)

Alabama vs Grand Canyon prediction: March Madness Round of 32

Alabama 92, Grand Canyon 85: The Lopes are going to give the Crimson Tide plenty to handle, but Alabama's defense will step up and get enough stops in the end, so long as the Crimson Tide plays defense like it did in the first half vs. Charleston. Meanwhile, Alabama will hit Grand Canyon with offensive firepower at a level the Lopes haven't seen this season.

