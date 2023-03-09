Why Aaron Rodgers landing with Jets could mirror Tom Brady’s path to the Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers / Jeff Hanisch - USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have made their intentions clear: They want Aaron Rodgers. They want him because they believe, even at 39 years of age and coming off a down year (by his standards), he makes them a Super Bowl contender.

The Jets have the means to pay him. They have the assets to compensate the Packers for him. Considering Rodgers welcomed a meeting with New York officials earlier this week, it’s safe to say there’s at least some degree of mutual interest.

Now continues the undeniably frustrating part of this courting: Waiting. There’s nothing left for the Jets to do but cross their fingers and say a prayer that Rodgers wants them as much as they want him.

The ball is in the quarterback’s court.

If he prefers retirement or a return to the only team he’s ever known? Well, there’s nothing the Jets can do. If he wants his best chance at another ring, though?

The Jets have to like their odds.

The idea Tom Brady would play for a team other than the Patriots seemed absolutely asinine not long ago. Sure, there were always offseason rumors or whispers of tension. Like that Brady preferred the Patriots use their resources to better bolster the team around him, or of Bill Belichick’s desire to start anew with a younger option.

Real or not, they popped up only to eventually be squashed as Brady always returned to New England.

Then came the 2020 offseason. He opted out of his contract. He became a free agent. A courtship began for his services. He eventually signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As wild as the thought of Brady leaving New England was, the fact he’d do it for a team like the Bucs might have been even crazier. Despite the team’s history and reputation, though, they had constructed a roster and staff that was, quite literally, just a quarterback away.

They had a stellar coaching staff led by Bruce Arians. They had weapons all over their offense, namely Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. They had a line capable of keeping him upright. They had a championship-level defense led by one of the game’s best defensive minds (Todd Bowles) to keep even the hardest of games close.

The Bucs were in the midst of a 12-year postseason drought before Brady’s arrival. He led them to a Super Bowl title (their first since 2002) in his first year there.

The thought and sight of Brady in a Buccaneers uniform always looked off, but it worked. It worked because the Buccaneers created an environment for him to thrive. They gave him his best chance to win a seventh Super Bowl — and that’s exactly what he did.

The Jets — yes, really — have created the same environment for Rodgers. You can’t fault him if he’s had enough and wants to retire. You can’t fault him if wants to finish his career with the Packers. But if he wants a change of scenery — and he wants his best chance to win — that is New York.

The Jets finished this past season 7-10. Of their 10 losses, five were decided by one score. That is a legitimate accomplishment considering the fact that aside from the 1.5 games Mike White had ribs, the Jets did so playing without even the slightest semblance of competent quarterback play.

Joe Flacco aged like a split avocado over the offseason, resembling very little of the player the Jets thought he was when they re-signed him as backup. Zach Wilson was dreadful. In nine games he completed 54.5 percent of his passes, threw for just 1,688 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Jets benched him twice — the first for fear of a locker room mutiny — and immediately committed to finding his replacement after the season.

You can see the similarities, no?

Tampa Bay had Godwin and Evans. Well the Jets not only have Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore, but a talented running back duo of Breece Hall and Michael Carter. The Jets don’t have Rob Gronkowski at tight end, who un-retired to join Brady, but they do have a two-headed attack in Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah.

In 2019, the year before Brady’s arrival, the Buccaneers defense ranked 14th in FootballOutsiders’ DVOA. Impressive, considering that season starting quarterback Jameis Winston threw 30 interceptions. The next year, with Brady, they jumped to No. 2.

The Jets, dealing with similar quarterback issues, finished last year with a DVOA of 16 on defense. There’s no denying the unit featuring Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed has only begun to scratch the surface of what it can accomplish and will improve exponentially with better play from their offense, which they will get with a better quarterback.

Simply signing Rodgers doesn’t punch the Jets' ticket to Las Vegas. The Bucs, after they got Brady, proceeded to fill out their roster with players like Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette, Ndamukong Suh and others.

The Jets, like the Bucs, would still need to shore up their roster. Their offensive line needs another body. They need to address the interior of their defensive line. They need another safety. They have 20 scheduled unrestricted free agents.

But there is no other team interested in Rodgers’ services that gives him a better chance to win.

What’s that saying? If you build it, he will come?

Part 1 is done.

The Packers, obviously, have a hand in this. Brady was a free agent. Rodgers is under contract, so the Jets need to acquire him. Maybe it’s because they’re partially fed up with the yearly will-he, won’t-he drama, but the Packers, sources have told SNY dating back to the Senior Bowl, are going to do whatever the quarterback wants.

They’ll send him a fruit basket in retirement. They’ll welcome him back as their starting quarterback with open arms knowing full well he gives them a better chance at a Super Bowl than Jordan Love. They’ll facilitate a trade to an AFC team of his choosing — no NFC teams are their only mandate — Rodgers wants somewhere new.

The Packers are just waiting for Rodgers to tell them what he wants. Which, to this point, he hasn’t. The Jets are waiting, too, as is the rest of the NFL world.

The Jets have done everything they can to this point.

The only question left: Is it enough?