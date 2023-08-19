Why Aaron Boone believes a turnaround is coming for the Yankees, despite one series win since July

Aug 16, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Before Saturday's 8-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox, in which the Yankees were lifeless with one hit and head-scratching miscues while ace Gerrit Cole struggled mightily on the mound, manager Aaron Boone asserted that he felt like "the turnaround is coming" for New York. Boone cited a team meeting following Friday's 8-3 loss to the Red Sox.

After Saturday's additional step back -- the Yankees (60-63) are now 5 1/2 games behind arch-rival Boston (65-58) and last in the AL East -- Boone doubled down on his remarks.

"I mean, you're going to keep asking -- because, that's what we do," he said of why he feels like a turnaround is coming. "And we have no other choice. I don't not think the turnaround is coming, so we're just going to get to work. And I know it's a boring answer for you guys, but we've got to try to come win a ballgame tomorrow and expect -- when we walk in those doors -- today's the day.

"That's how we looked at it. That's what we are. We're sick animals, in a lot of ways, right? It's the grind of the sport, and we've got to come ready to go tomorrow and fight our way through this. And through this, you find out about people and you get your character revealed and you've got to keep showing up. And when you're taking your lumps and it's not easy, that's what we continue to do. And we'll continue to expect to turn it around."

The Yankees skipper believes the turnaround is coming despite his team winning just one series since July 21-23, when the Yankees swept the lowly Kansas City Royals in a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Asked further on what he has learned about his team, Boone explained that the Yankees "keep showing up."

"I know it hasn't looked good at all, and we're all not happy about it, but I know those guys are coming through those doors feeling it -- certainly -- and you've got to get through that," Boone said. "But I also know they're putting in the work and want it to happen, and we've got to continue to do that and hopefully relax a little bit and get out there and get it done."

Thirty-nine games remain for the Yankees, who entered Saturday evening 7 1/2 games out of the third AL Wild Card spot held by the Seattle Mariners (67-55).

"I understand," Boone said of the frustration from the fan base. "There's high expectations when you put this uniform on, and we feel the same frustration, but we're also tasked with in the arena every day of having to go get after it. ... We have to keep our focus. But I certainly understand that anger. It's no fun going through it."