Why 49ers fans' SoFi takeover doesn't change Shanahan's mindset originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Although their official home opener is not until Week 3, it still will feel like a homecoming for the 49ers when they take the field against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium

Ticket marketplace Vivid Seats is reporting at least 64 percent of the fans in attendance for the Week 2 showdown between the NFC West foes will be San Francisco fans, which has become commonplace at SoFi Stadium, which quickly has earned the name "Levi's South."

In his weekly interview with Greg Papa on NBC Sports Bay Area's "49ers Game Plan," coach Kyle Shanahan shared what it's like preparing for a road game in a venue that feels like home.

"It doesn't change your mindset, but it's definitely nice," Shanahan told Papa. "It feels like 80 percent usually, so 64 percent would be disappointing. You gotta prepare for silent; they're still going to have fans there; we [just] haven't had to use it that much. Silent is a big disadvantage for the road team, so when you do go to a road game, and there's a chance you might not have to use it all the time, we are very happy about that. We still prepare for it because I don't care where you are, it can get that loud, especially on third down, sometimes in the red zone."

Shanahan then discussed the advantage that comes with forcing a home team to use a silent count in their own stadium, citing his experiences during his time with the Atlanta Falcons.

"But I love seeing them use it. It's something we had to do in Atlanta sometimes," Shanahan said. "I remember in 2016 when we'd get into the red zone, especially the Packers fans, they'd always sit there right in the end zone, we got it with New Orleans a lot because they were so close, but we'd have to use the silent count at home and it was the first place I ever had to do it, and it's not fun because you don't expect to have to do it."

Shanahan isn't the only one fired up to see 49ers fans flood the stands in Southern California, as defensive end Nick Bosa shared his thoughts about how well the 49ers fanbase travels.

"It's great," Bosa said Wednesday. "I think we have the best-traveling fan base overall. Pittsburgh was impressive, and I think we'll take over L.A."

The 49ers have won eight consecutive regular-season matchups against the Rams, including all three at SoFi Stadium.

San Francisco will look to push that streak to nine games on Sunday with the help of the large number of 49ers fans in attendance.



