Whoops: Tom Brady accidentally enters wrong house attempting to see Byron Leftwich

It’s going to be a bit of a learning curve for Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It seems that includes entering the correct house.

Brady was set to meet with Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in Tampa on April 7, per TMZ, but instead had a run-in with an unsuspecting neighbor first. He accidentally walked into the house next door to Leftwich where David Kramer lives.

Kramer was in the kitchen when Brady entered without knocking.

"I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house," Kramer told TMZ in a video. "He didn't even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I'll never forget the look on his face. "He's like, 'How's it going, man?' And sarcastically I was like, 'I don't know? You tell me.' Like who are you? And he looked at me with the most confused face. I'll never forget it.

"He just goes, 'Am I in the wrong house?!' "

Kramer said the 42-year old quarterback was extremely apologetic about the incident.

"Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don't think I've seen someone leave a house faster!” Kramer told TMZ.

Per the report, Brady and Leftwich followed social distancing guidelines and the quarterback was there to pick up some materials.

Apparently Brady isn’t the first quarterback to follow the wrong route. Kansas City Chiefs champion Patrick Mahomes shared the story on Twitter and said he has also walked into the wrong house attempting to see a coach.

Haha crazy part is i have actually done this before in Kansas City going to QB coach’s house 😂😂😂 https://t.co/2XU4qkfNSK — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 23, 2020

Why is no one knocking? And are there no address numbers on these homes?

It isn’t the first oopsie moment for Brady in Tampa after inking a two-year, $50 million deal last month. A Tampa park employee spotted a man working out at a downtown park last week, but it is currently closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The employee went over the ask the man to leave, only to find it was six-time Super Bowl winner Brady. The city emphasized that Brady was “sighted” at the park and not “cited” for being there. He did leave.

Brady did have one big win this week, though. His former New England Patriots scoring mate Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to be traded to play with Brady and the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady made a quick exit after accidentally walking into the wrong house in Tampa. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

