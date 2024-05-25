Whitman baseball falls in Maryland 4A State Championship

WALDORF, Md (DC News Now) – Whitman’s high school baseball team falls in their first 4A state championship appearance in school history to Leonardtown 2-0.

“Gave it our best shot,” Joe Cassidy, head coach of Whitman said. Cassidy mentioned how this team was the first to go this far, “Been nice to be the first to win it. But we’ll take our chances next year.”

Whitman and Leonardtown were neck and neck at 0-0 for much of the game, but costly errors lead to runs leaking into home for the Vikings. A error in the outfield during the 5th inning lead to the first score of the game, and another error sealed the deal in the 7th inning.

“They took advantage of our mistakes. But still proud of this group.” Coach Cassidy said.

One of the bright spots in the loss, Jacob Goldman. The senior pitcher lit up the strike box and made life difficult for Leonardtown batters. “I gave it my best.” said the senior. “I left it all out there in my last high school game, that’s all you can really do” he finished.

Goldman along with seven others on the team will be graduating this year, but he’s confident that the remaining team will make a return to this stage. “It’s been the best year of baseball of my life, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything”

