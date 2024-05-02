Whitehouse dominates Huntsville 9-0 in Game One of the bi-district round

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — Whitehouse opened the 2024 postseason with a statement on Wednesday night, shutting out Huntsville 9-0 in Game One of their first round matchup.

Game Two will be at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, and if necessary, Game Three will be at noon on Saturday in Lufkin.

