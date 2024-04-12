White Sox transfer Moncada to 60-day IL, DFA reliever, option OF to AAA, select 2 contracts from AAA

CHICAGO – Prior to tonight’s series opener against the Cincinnati Reds, the Chicago White Sox announced five roster moves that included moving Yoán Moncada to the 60-day injury list, selecting two contracts from Triple-A, optioning an outfielder down to Triple-A, and designating a relief pitcher for assignment.

White Sox roster moves:

Selected contract from Triple-A Charlotte (2): Right-handed pitcher Justin Anderson and infielder Zach Remillard;

Optioned to Charlotte (1): Outfielder Oscar Colás;

Designated for assignment (1): Right-handed pitcher Bryan Shaw;

Transferred to 60-day injured list (1): Third baseman Yoán Moncada.

Anderson has posted a 0.00 ERA across 4.2 innings pitched in five relief appearances with the Charlotte Knights this season, allowing three hits with no walks and five strikeouts. He was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on Nov. 22, 2023.

Anderson is 6-3 with a 4.75 ERA across 102.1 IP with 127 strikeouts in 111 relief appearances over two MLB seasons (2018-19) with the Los Angeles Angels. He will wear uniform No. 52.

Remillard is hitting .158 with three RBI and seven runs scored in 10 games with Charlotte this season. He appeared in 54 games with the White Sox in 2023 in his MLB debut season, batting .252 with seven doubles, one home run, 18 RBI and 16 runs scored.

Colás was recalled from Charlotte on Wednesday and went 0-1 that night at the Cleveland Guardians. He is 9-28 with two doubles, one home run, four RBI, three walks and six runs scored in eight games with Charlotte this season.

Shaw is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA across 4.0 IP in five relief appearances this season, his second with the White Sox.

Moncada was placed on the injured list on Wednesday with a left adductor strain suffered while running to first base on Tuesday at Cleveland. He is 11-39 with three doubles, a triple, five walks and four runs scored in 11 games this season.

Following the moves, Chicago’s 40-man roster remains at 40.

