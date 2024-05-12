New White Sox trade rumor emerges with team playing well recently originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox have already begun wheeling and dealing this season, even though the trade deadline is still over two months away. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, a new White Sox player may have jumped to the top of the list.

“The Chicago White Sox suddenly have a hot trade commodity in starter Chris Flexen, who is yielding a 1.61 ERA in his last five appearances, spanning three starts,” Nightengale wrote in a column published on Sunday. “He is earning just $1.75 million, which greatly enhances his trade value.”

The White Sox signed Flexen to a one-year deal last December as they searched for pitchers who could eat innings this year.

With a 12-28 record entering Sunday’s game against the Guardians, the White Sox are already well out of playoff contention this season. Accordingly, they’re expected to trade away many players this season. Michael Kopech, Eloy Jiménez, Tommy Pham, Erick Fedde and Mike Clevinger are all rumored to be on the trade block, in addition to Flexen.

Last week the team traded Robbie Grossman to the Rangers in exchange for minor league pitcher Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa.

The White Sox had a fire sale over the course of last season, as well. In 2023 the team traded away Jake Burger, Lucas Giolito, Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, Reynaldo López and Lance Lynn. The team also sent ace Dylan Cease to the Padres before this season began.

The MLB trade deadline is July 30.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.