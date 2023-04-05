White Sox star Tim Anderson ejected vs. Giants after trying to call timeout at the plate

Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson was ejected from the game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday after he was denied a timeout at the plate.

Anderson, in the third inning of the White Sox's 7-3 win at Guaranteed Rate Field, was sitting on a 1-2 count against Giants pitcher Logan Webb when he appeared to try to call a timeout, and he stepped out of the box completely.

Umpire D.J. Reyburn, however, didn’t stop the game, Webb threw a strike, and Anderson was called out.

Easiest backwards K of Logan Webb's career 😅 pic.twitter.com/3mtOzxZGBm — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 5, 2023

Anderson clearly was not happy and started yelling at Reyburn as he walked back to the dugout. Reyburn quickly threw him out of the game.

Tim Anderson was NOT HAPPY the umpire didn't grant him a timeout 😬 pic.twitter.com/eh9LZz2u8H — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 5, 2023

"He says that he wasn't alert yet, he hadn't put his eyes on the pitcher, and he just stepped out," Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said, via ESPN. "Probably could have called time or whatever, but it didn't happen. And then, when he got in the dugout, it's that passion he's got — that passion and fight for the game. I don't have an issue with it."

The ejection was the eighth of Anderson’s career.

"I wasn't trying to quick-pitch him, but I guess he took it that way," Webb said, via ESPN. "He yelled at me from the dugout for, like, five straight pitches. You can probably see what I said, then he was just yelling back at me.

"I don't necessarily think he should have gotten tossed. I think he was talking to me; he wasn't talking to the umpire."

Story continues

Tim Anderson was ejected Wednesday against the Giants. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The White Sox held a 2-1 lead when Anderson was tossed. They pushed that lead to 7-1 after Hanser Alberto hit an RBI single and Luis Robert Jr. hit an RBI double in the fifth, and then Yoan Moncada and Gavin Sheets drove in a combined three runs in the seventh. The win marked the third for the White Sox in six games so far this season and brought them back to .500 on the year.

The Giants, who are now 2-3, will wrap up their series with the White Sox on Thursday before their home opener against Kansas City on Friday.