White Sox place Luis Robert Jr. on 10-day injured list with right hip flexor strain

The White Sox placed center fielder Luis Robert Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain he suffered during Friday's game against the Royals.

The team recalled Lenyn Sosa in a reciprocating roster move.

Prior to tonight’s game at Kansas City, the #WhiteSox placed outfielder Luis Robert Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain and recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 6, 2024

Robert Jr. hit a ball into left field during the ninth inning, but while rounding first base, he pulled up limping. He left the field on his power, but not without grimacing and limping off.

He injured the same hip flexor he tore during the 2021 season. Robert Jr. missed over three months during the start of the 2021 season due to that injury.

Not having Robert Jr. on the field is a tough loss for the White Sox. He's inarguably the team's best player at the plate and on defense.

He's started this season well. He's hit two home runs with four RBIs to complement them. His current .208 batting average isn't indicative of his true ceiling; last season, he finished hitting .264 with 38 home runs.

The White Sox recently lost Eloy Jimenez to the 10-day injury list, too, with a left adductor strain. The injury bug has always favored the White Sox top brass in recent seasons, and it's rearing its ugly head early this season.

