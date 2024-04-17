White Sox host the Royals on 4-game home skid

Kansas City Royals (11-6, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-14, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (2-0, 0.98 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -192, White Sox +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox look to break their four-game home slide with a win against the Kansas City Royals.

Chicago has a 2-14 record overall and a 1-8 record in home games. The White Sox have a 1-6 record in games decided by one run.

Kansas City has an 11-6 record overall and a 3-4 record on the road. The Royals are fourth in the AL with 21 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Royals are ahead 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman has a double and an RBI for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 10-for-33 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez has two doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI while hitting .339 for the Royals. Nelson Velazquez is 11-for-37 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 1-9, .199 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Royals: 8-2, .247 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (calf), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (groin), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.