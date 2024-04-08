How White Sox game will be affected by 2024 solar eclipse timeline, path of totality originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox will be right in the path of solar eclipse totality on Monday– and might’ve had a chance to play during the waning moments of the eclipse itself.

The team is in Cleveland on Monday to take on the Guardians with first pitch set for 5:10 p.m. ET. That should be when the eclipse is over, as totality in Cleveland is expected to last from 3:13 p.m. to 3:17 p.m. ET. That’s a change from the Guardians’ more typical first pitch time at 4:10 p.m. ET. According to the Associated Press, the team decided to move first pitch back one hour after consulting with city officials who were concerned downtown Cleveland would be overly crowded due to the celestial celebration.



Another unique twist: no baseball activities will be allowed on the field from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET, during the eclipse. Players can go outside to turn their eyes to the skies, but can't warm up for the game.

There won’t be a game going on for the eclipse, but fans can still bring their eclipse glasses to experience the event at the ballpark. Progressive Field will open up at 2 p.m. ET, giving people plenty of time to find their seats before totality begins.

According to NASA, the next solar eclipse that can be viewed in the United States will be on Aug. 23, 2044.

