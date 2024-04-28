White Sox make four roster moves ahead of Rays series finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox made four roster moves ahead of their series finale against the Rays on Sunday. The team announced that they recalled RHP Prelander Berroa and selected RHP Brad Keller’s contract from Triple-A Charlotte. To make room for the two pitchers, they optioned RHP Jonathan Cannon to Charlotte and designated RHP Deivi Garcia for assignment.

The White Sox acquired Berroa in a trade with the Seattle Mariners back in February. He pitched in two games for the M’s last season and had three strikeouts to go with three walks in 1.2 innings. He didn’t give up any runs in those two appearances.

Keller played six seasons with the Royals before signing a minor league deal with the White Sox last month. Over his career he has a 4.27 ERA with a 1.446 WHIP, 506 strikeouts and 303 walks.

