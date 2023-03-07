White Sox' Elvis Andrus calls Oscar Colas 'the complete package'

Elvis Andrus calls Oscar Colas 'the complete package' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Oscar Colás is having a heckuva spring training.

He's slashing .389/.389/.444 from the plate, recording 7 hits on 18 plate appearances and striking out just once. The young prospect has also seen plenty of action in right field. Specifically, he's played there in every game but two thus far.

And his teammates are noticing.

"I love it, man. The complete package," Elvis Andrus said of Colás during a mid-game interview with NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien. "We all know his power, but I think he's being a hitter right now, which I love it. I think it's very hard, when you're that young, for him knowing he's got an opportunity to train at camp with us. And he's not panicking."

Colás has the opportunity to become the White Sox' everyday right fielder. But, he will have to outperform Eloy Jiménez, who is determined not to take a backseat role as the team's designated hitter.

So far, he's impressed his teammates with his work ethic and talent at the plate. Yet, Andrus asserts he's watching from afar, so as not to disturb the young buck from figuring his way out in the big leagues.

"I'm trying to leave it alone. Kinda watching," Andrus said. "I think that I gotta see his work ethic and everything. So far, he's been unbelievable."

Colás has a lot of games left in spring training to make his mark before Opening Day. Pedro Grifol ascertained early in spring training he views each position as an open competition.

Can Colás make a strong enough case to place himself in the everyday lineup?

"[The] kid comes early, goes to the cage, works out, does everything the right way, listens," Andrus said. "And he's just hungry. Every time he steps on the field, you can see how much he wanted to be on the team and how much he wants to do it in the big leagues.

"When you have that combination, plus his talent, I think he's going to be okay."

