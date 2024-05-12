White Sox drop Mother’s Day decision to Guardians, snap winning streak at 5

CHICAGO — The good times did not keep on rolling Sunday for the Chicago White Sox, as the Cleveland Guardians put together a complete performance in a shutout victory over the South Siders.

Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen pitched six scoreless innings and notched his fourth victory of the year, giving up six hits and one walk to go with three strikeouts, while Andres Gimenez and David Fry hit home runs for Cleveland in a 7-0 victory.

White Sox starter Michael Soroka was tagged with the loss after he pitched 5.1 innings and gave up four earned runs on four hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

The Guardians bullpen pitched a hitless final three frames, and of the six hits Chicago managed on the day, Zach Remillard was the only Sox player to register more than one — He finished 2-2 with a walk Sunday.

“That’s one we got to turn the page quickly and get ready for Washington,” said White Sox manager Pedro Grifol after the game. “We couldn’t get anything going offensively. We had a couple of opportunities. One in the first and one in the third. We just couldn’t muster anything.”

Sore knee? No problem

Cleveland second baseman Andres Gimenez fouled a 93-mile-per-hour off his kneecap to lead off the fourth inning.

After going down for an extended period of time where he was looked at by team medical staff, he stepped back into the batter’s box and hit the very next pitch, a middle-low changeup, 379 feet into the right centerfield bleachers for a solo home run.

“The last thing a hitter wants to see after they foul one off their knee is another fastball inside,” Soroka said after the game. “Threw a changeup right over the plate and his bat ran into it. That has to change, have make better decisions in the moment and just trust everything.”

A topsy-turvy sixth inning

While Chicago keep the game within grand slam distance for most of the game, the door fell off the hinges in the sixth inning, metaphorically speaking.

Already down 4-0, Soroka walked Jose Ramirez — Who turned out to be the final batter he faced Sunday — And Tim Hill came in for relief with one out.

Before Hill threw his first pitch of the afternoon, Ramirez advanced to second on a errant pickoff throw from him. After Josh Naylor Grounded out on the next pitch, Ramirez advanced to third.

Next, the Sox intentionally walked David Fry, who had already hit a two-run home run back in the fourth inning.

Then, Will Brennan reached on an infield single that was later changed to an error on first baseman Andrew Vaughn, and Ramirez scored to make it 5-0, Cleveland. Brennan and Fry advanced to second and third, respectively, on the error as well.

A passed ball then allowed Fry to score from third with Brennan advancing behind him, who then reached home plate one batter later when Estevan Florial hit an RBI double down the left field line to make it 7-0 Guardians.

Up next

The Washington Nationals (19-20) come to town Monday for a three game series at Guaranteed Rate Field. First pitch Monday is set for 6:40 p.m. Central Time, with Chris Flexen (2-3, 4.29 ERA) on the bump for the White Sox, and Trevor Williams (4-0, 1.96 ERA) taking the mound for the Nationals.

