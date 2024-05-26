White Sox claim pitcher off waivers from Seattle Mariners originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox claimed left-handed pitcher Sammy Peralta off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte.

This is a return trip for Peralta. The White Sox selected Peralta in the 18th round of the 2019 draft, and he made his major-league debut with the South Siders in 2023. But Peralta was sent to Charlotte at the beginning of this season, and the Mariners claimed him in early April and optioned him to Triple-A Tacoma.

Peralta struggled in 12 appearances at Tacoma and the Mariners designated him for assignment on Thursday. He has a 9.24 ERA, 1.895 WHIP, 12 strikeouts and eight walks in the minor leagues this year.

After claiming Peralta, the White Sox’s 40-man roster is at 40.

