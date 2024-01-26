White Sox asking for ‘the sun and the moon' for Dylan Cease: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's no secret the White Sox have been shopping Dylan Cease in the trade market this offseason.

It's also no secret Chris Getz & Co. holds a high asking price for the 2022 Cy Young runner-up. One general manager expressed that recently to the NY Post's Jon Heyman, telling him the White Sox are asking for "the sun and the moon" for Cease's services.

The White Sox are asking for ‘the sun and the moon’ in trade talks for Dylan Cease, per @JonHeyman



It seems Chicago is unlikely to part with Cease before the new season pic.twitter.com/P6NfflTuGI — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) January 26, 2024

Elite starting pitching is no easy commodity to come across. And they aren't cheap, either. Remember, a few of Scott Boras' clients are still available on the free agency market, including Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery.

It makes sense the White Sox are holding a high price for Cease, seeing as the demand for elite starting pitchers outweighs the current supply. After the Shohei Ohtani domino dropped with the Dodgers, free-agent pitchers were supposed to start dropping like flies. That hasn't been the case during this molasses-paced free agency period.

Earlier this offseason, Cease and the White Sox shook hands to avoid arbitration on a one-year deal worth $8 million. Including the 2024 season, Cease has two years of club control, adding to the appeal of the right-handed starter.

Recent reports suggest Cease will remain on the South Side at least until the trade deadline when Getz and the front office will likely wheel out his services once more to extract more value. But that's quite a risky play, seeing as Cease's performance took a dive in 2023.

Cease pitched to the beautiful tune of a 2.20 ERA in 2022, striking out a blistering 227 batters and allowing just 45 earned runs all season from his 32 starts and 184 innings. Last season, his ERA finished at 4.58 from the same number of starts and nearly the same number of innings. He struck out fewer batters and walked a heckuva lot more (79).

If Cease doesn't perform aptly during the first half of the 2024 season, it'll be difficult to convince opposing teams of his value. But that doesn't faze Getz, who's openly talked about his rather rigid asking price for Cease.

"We've had conversations about Dylan Cease, but I also know that we're not going to move a player like Dylan or anyone else unless we feel like we're going to benefit," Getz said on a Zoom call with reporters earlier this offseason. "It's got to be a right fit for certainly all parties.

"A lot of these conversations are ongoing. There's a lot that goes into any sort of trade transaction. There's a lot of conversations, build-up, research and obviously getting it to the finish line. As part of the offseason, we'll continue to do that to find ways to get our club better.

"For sustainability, it's important, if you're able to find a trade, that you want it to help you both in the short-term and long-term," he said. "So potentially, there could be players that go to our Minor League system, [and players who] certainly could help our major league club. You certainly want this to be a balancing attack. You hope that you're able to benefit immediately. Sometimes that's not the case. We're looking for ways to get better, both short-term and long-term."

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.