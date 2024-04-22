White Sox take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Twins

Chicago White Sox (3-18, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-13, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, three strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (0-1, 8.36 ERA, 2.07 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -179, White Sox +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox enter the matchup with the Minnesota Twins after losing three straight games.

Minnesota is 7-13 overall and 2-6 at home. The Twins have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.29.

Chicago is 3-18 overall and 1-9 in road games. The White Sox have gone 1-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers has four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI for the Twins. Austin Martin is 11-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Gavin Sheets leads the White Sox with three home runs while slugging .509. Dominic Fletcher is 8-for-32 with three doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .205 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

White Sox: 1-9, .168 batting average, 5.89 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (intercostal), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 15-Day IL (tricep), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Paul DeJong: day-to-day (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (calf), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

