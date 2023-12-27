Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Charles McDonald is joined by Yahoo Sports' very own Frank Schwab as the two go back and forth and give their biggest takeaways from the three wild Christmas Day NFL games and attempt to determine which teams are true Super Bowl contenders. Charles and Frank kick things off with some funny stories from the weekend, including the New England Patriots beating the Denver Broncos in what could end up being a total disaster for their draft position and Las Vegas Raiders CB Jack Jones snatching a football away from a small child after his interception.

Next, Charles and Frank recap each of the Christmas Day games and give their analysis on the Raiders' big win, the Philadelphia Eagles barely beating the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens putting the league on notice.

The duo finish off the show by discussing Frank's latest power rankings and which top teams should consider themselves true Super Bowl contenders.

3:10 - Funniest stories from the weekend

13:10 - Las Vegas Raiders defeat the Kansas City Chiefs

24:50 - Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New York Giants

32:15 - Baltimore Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers

43:35 - Frank's power rankings & true Super Bowl contenders

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 24: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

📺 Watch This Full Episode On YouTube

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

This article contains affilate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.