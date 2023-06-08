Where Wisconsin’s 2023 opponents rank in ESPN’s SP+

It’s no secret Wisconsin has a favorable schedule for Luke Fickell’s first full year as head coach. The program gets a final go-around in the Big Ten West before divisions are eliminated and although Ohio State visits Madison, crossover games against Indiana and Rutgers won’t scare many.

The easy schedule does not guarantee success, as the Badgers haven’t found a way to win the Big Ten West since 2019. But for a new head coach, a new offense and new talent all over the field, this year’s slate is a perfect introduction to the new era of Wisconsin football.

ESPN SP+ is a popular metric used to evaluate the quality of college football teams and predict which teams might be over or underachieving. Wisconsin currently ranks No. 19 in the metric, with the No. 41 offense and No. 7 defense. If Phil Longo’s offense is as-advertised, we could see that ranking rise rapidly once the season kicks off in September.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly updated his SP+ rankings after spring practice concluded. Here is where each of Wisconsin’s 2023 opponents rank in the metric:

Overall: 102nd (-11.9)

Offense: 83rd (22.9)

Defense: 113th (34.9)

Overall: 58th (2.3)

Offense: 64th (27.4)

Defense: 54th (25)

Georgia Southern Eagles

Overall: 96th (-10.5)

Offense: 60th (27.9)

Defense: 129th (38.5)

Overall: 48th (5.7)

Offense: 45th (30.6)

Defense: 52nd (24.9)

Overall: 73rd (-4)

Offense: 95th (20.8)

Defense: 50th (24.8)

Iowa Hawkeyes

Overall: 29th (13.2)

Offense: 81st (23.2)

Defense: 1st (10.1)

Overall: 44th (7)

Offense: 86th (22.7)

Defense: 8th (15.7)

Overall: 2nd (29.6)

Offense: 2nd (46.4)

Defense: 13th (16.7)

Overall: 71st (-3.4)

Offense: 61st (27.8)

Defense: 92nd (31.2)

Overall: 83rd (-6.7)

Offense: 126th (14.6)

Defense: 28th (21.3)

Overall: 49th (5.3)

Offense: 65th (27.3)

Defense: 35th (22)

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Overall: 31st (12)

Offense: 63rd (27.7)

Defense: 9th (15.7)

