Where Warriors, Kings now stand in Western Conference playoff picture

The race to the NBA playoffs continues for the Warriors and Kings, who both picked up big wins during Sunday's slate of games as they look to move up in the Western Conference standings.

Golden State, which already secured at least a top-10 seed in the West after the Houston Rockets lost to the Dallas Mavericks earlier in the day, earned a 118-110 victory over the Utah Jazz at Chase Center with Steph Curry resting on the bench.

Klay Thompson poured in 32 points with six 3-pointers in the win, while Jonathan Kuminga posted a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double in his return from a six-game absence due to right knee tendinitis. Golden State made progress in the West after defeating Utah thanks to the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves later in the evening.

While the Warriors (43-35) remain the West's No. 10 seed, they're now just 1.5 games behind the Lakers (45-34) for the No. 9 spot. If the play-in tournament began immediately after Sunday's games, Golden State and Los Angeles would face each other in the first game.

Mathematically, the Warriors still have a shot at earning an outright playoff berth as the No. 6 seed. That possibility would have been eliminated Sunday if the No. 6-seeded Phoenix Suns had defeated the No. 7 New Orleans Pelicans, but CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson combined for 60 points to defeat Kevin Durant and Co. at Footprint Center.

The Kings, who also secured at least a top-10 spot on Friday, remain the No. 8 seed after an epic 107-77 blowout of the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at Barclays Center. Five Sacramento players scored double digits against Brooklyn, including Davion Mitchell (12 points) and Trey Lyles (14) playing a pivotal role off the bench.

The Kings also are gunning for the No. 6 seed, sitting just one game back of the Pelicans and Suns who are tied at 46-32 on the season. But as of now, Sacramento would square off against New Orleans if the play-in tournament began Sunday.



The Warriors and Kings both are off Monday but will resume play Tuesday. Sacramento faces the Oklahoma City Thunder at 5 p.m. PT from Paycom Center, while Golden State also will be back at Crypto.com Arena for a pivotal game against Los Angeles at 7 p.m. PT.