Where UNC basketball’s transfer class ranks per 247Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels are going to be set for the coming college basketball season.

It’ll be weird not seeing Armando Bacot suiting up, plus I’m sure it’ll take some time adjusting to no Harrison Ingram. The duo provided a rare, solid 2-man post presence not seen since the Isaiah Hicks-Kennedy Meeks days.

UNC is still searching for an experienced center in the transfer portal, but will be set even without one. Jalen Washington has been waiting two years behind Bacot for the starting center role, a spot which he deserves every bit of.

Even with just two additions in the portal, Cade Tyson (Belmont) and Ven-Allen Lubin (Vanderbilt), North Carolina only lost rarely-used James Okonkwo to the portal.

This activity ranks the Tar Heels in the ACC’s Top 10 transfer rankings.

“UNC jumped into the top 10 following Ven-Allen Lubin’s commitment on Thursday,” Grant Hughes wrote. “The Tar Heels only have two transfers (the fewest on this list), but they’re two of the best. Cade Tyson is the highest-ranked transfer to commit to an ACC school this offseason, while Lubin gives UNC upside in the frontcourt after averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds as a sophomore at Vanderbilt last season. UNC’s average rating per transfer (94.0) leads the ACC and ranks No. 7 in the nation.”

There’s a solid chance UNC still adds a player or two, as North Carolina is linked to the likes of Illinois transfer Coleman Hawkins and Kentucky’s Ugonna Onyenso.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire