Armando Bacot weighs in on who is the greatest NBA player of all time

The greatest of all time (GOAT) is a basketball debate that has echoed through barbershops for decades, and now Armando Bacot is weighing in with a surprising answer.

Bacot was interviewed by TikTok sensation Brayden Zaroff, known for asking finically successful, and celebrities a lightning round of questions. So, it was no shocker that Zaroff asked Bacot the million-dollar question about who he considered to be the basketball goat.

What seems like an obvious answer from one of the greatest Tar Heels to play at the University of North Carolina ended up being a shocker with Bacot not going with Michael Jordan but electing to pick Lebron James as his goat.

Along with picking Lebron James as his goat, the UNC record breaker revealed some more information, such as the fact he’s made his first million and the most expensive purchase being a 23k watch. That’s not all the beans Bacot spilled.

Bacot also expressed his desire to model his game after players such as Boston Celtics’ Al Horford and Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis, two bigs who have developed the ability to stretch the floor and add a spark to their teams.

Bacot is looking towards a hopeful NBA career, with fair player comparisons that can take his game to the next level. Thankfully, Bacot won’t have to worry about facing Jordan on the pro level, so maybe saying Lebron was the right choice.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire