Where UNC basketball ranks in final men’s basketball coaches poll for 2023-24

The 2023-24 college basketball season is officially over with UConn winning back-to-back titles after taking down Purdue on Monday night. It was another fun year in the sport with lots of exciting moments throughout, ending with the tournament.

With the season in the books, the USA TODAY Sports has released the final coaches poll for the season and there is really no surprises in the top two with UConn taking the top spot followed by No. 2 Purdue. But there was a shakeup in the top 5.

Alabama moved all the way up to No. 4, climbing 14 spots after reaching the Final Four. Tennessee moved up one spot to No. 5 and North Carolina fell from No. 5 to No. 6 in the poll.

The Tar Heels still finished ahead of Duke who checked in at No. 9 and NC State climbed 20 spots to No. 13 in the poll.

Without further ado, this is how the coaches ranked the teams following the end of the season.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 37-3 775 (31) – 2 Purdue 34-5 744 +1 3 Houston 32-5 651 -1 4 Alabama 25-12 542 +14 5 Tennessee 27-9 638 +1 6 North Carolina 29-8 578 -1 7 Illinois 29-9 561 +3 8 Iowa State 29-8 539 -4 9 Duke 27-9 521 +5 10 Creighton 25-10 473 +1 11 Marquette 27-10 457 -3 12 Arizona 27-9 440 -3 13 North Carolina State 26-15 389 +20 14 Baylor 24-11 330 -1 15 Clemson 24-12 325 – 16 Gonzaga 27-8 312 – 17 Auburn 27-8 302 -10 18 San Diego State 26-11 217 +7 19 Kentucky 23-10 171 -7 20 Utah State 28-7 164 -1 21 Kansas 23-11 135 -1 22 Saint Mary’s 26-8 128 -7 23 South Carolina 26-8 124 -6 24 Washington State 25-10 62 +3 25 Texas Tech 23-11 49 -3

