Advertisement

Where UNC basketball ranks in final men’s basketball coaches poll for 2023-24

Zack Pearson
·2 min read
2

The 2023-24 college basketball season is officially over with UConn winning back-to-back titles after taking down Purdue on Monday night. It was another fun year in the sport with lots of exciting moments throughout, ending with the tournament.

With the season in the books, the USA TODAY Sports has released the final coaches poll for the season and there is really no surprises in the top two with UConn taking the top spot followed by No. 2 Purdue. But there was a shakeup in the top 5.

Alabama moved all the way up to No. 4, climbing 14 spots after reaching the Final Four. Tennessee moved up one spot to No. 5 and North Carolina fell from No. 5 to No. 6 in the poll.

The Tar Heels still finished ahead of Duke who checked in at No. 9 and NC State climbed 20 spots to No. 13 in the poll.

Without further ado, this is how the coaches ranked the teams following the end of the season.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

UConn

37-3

775 (31)

2

Purdue

34-5

744

+1

3

Houston

32-5

651

-1

4

Alabama

25-12

542

+14

5

Tennessee

27-9

638

+1

6

North Carolina

29-8

578

-1

7

Illinois

29-9

561

+3

8

Iowa State

29-8

539

-4

9

Duke

27-9

521

+5

10

Creighton

25-10

473

+1

11

Marquette

27-10

457

-3

12

Arizona

27-9

440

-3

13

North Carolina State

26-15

389

+20

14

Baylor

24-11

330

-1

15

Clemson

24-12

325

16

Gonzaga

27-8

312

17

Auburn

27-8

302

-10

18

San Diego State

26-11

217

+7

19

Kentucky

23-10

171

-7

20

Utah State

28-7

164

-1

21

Kansas

23-11

135

-1

22

Saint Mary’s

26-8

128

-7

23

South Carolina

26-8

124

-6

24

Washington State

25-10

62

+3

25

Texas Tech

23-11

49

-3

 

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire