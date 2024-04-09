Where UNC basketball ranks in final men’s basketball coaches poll for 2023-24
The 2023-24 college basketball season is officially over with UConn winning back-to-back titles after taking down Purdue on Monday night. It was another fun year in the sport with lots of exciting moments throughout, ending with the tournament.
With the season in the books, the USA TODAY Sports has released the final coaches poll for the season and there is really no surprises in the top two with UConn taking the top spot followed by No. 2 Purdue. But there was a shakeup in the top 5.
Alabama moved all the way up to No. 4, climbing 14 spots after reaching the Final Four. Tennessee moved up one spot to No. 5 and North Carolina fell from No. 5 to No. 6 in the poll.
The Tar Heels still finished ahead of Duke who checked in at No. 9 and NC State climbed 20 spots to No. 13 in the poll.
Without further ado, this is how the coaches ranked the teams following the end of the season.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
UConn
37-3
775 (31)
–
2
Purdue
34-5
744
+1
3
Houston
32-5
651
-1
4
25-12
542
+14
5
27-9
638
+1
6
29-8
578
-1
7
Illinois
29-9
561
+3
8
Iowa State
29-8
539
-4
9
27-9
521
+5
10
Creighton
25-10
473
+1
11
Marquette
27-10
457
-3
12
Arizona
27-9
440
-3
13
North Carolina State
26-15
389
+20
14
Baylor
24-11
330
-1
15
24-12
325
–
16
Gonzaga
27-8
312
–
17
27-8
302
-10
18
San Diego State
26-11
217
+7
19
23-10
171
-7
20
Utah State
28-7
164
-1
21
Kansas
23-11
135
-1
22
Saint Mary’s
26-8
128
-7
23
South Carolina
26-8
124
-6
24
Washington State
25-10
62
+3
25
Texas Tech
23-11
49
-3
