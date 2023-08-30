Where Titans land in waiver wire order for Wednesday

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read

Now that teams have made their 53-man roster cuts, attention will turn to waivers on Wednesday, which will be absolutely loaded with players who were cut loose on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Titans and 31 other teams will certainly be hoping some of their own cut players aren’t scooped up so they can be added to the practice squad. And, some of those teams will be looking to add one or more of the players available.

Players subject to waivers include those who were cut and have less than four years of NFL service. For players who have four or more, they are already free agents and can sign with any team.

When it comes to waiver wire priority order, it’s the same as the 2023 NFL draft order. As a result, the Titans enter Wednesday with the No. 11 spot.

Here’s a look at the full order:

  1. Chicago Bears

  2. Houston Texans

  3. Arizona Cardinals

  4. Indianapolis Colts

  5. Denver Broncos

  6. Los Angeles Rams

  7. Las Vegas Raiders

  8. Atlanta Falcons

  9. Carolina Panthers

  10. New Orleans Saints

  11. Tennessee Titans

  12. Cleveland Browns

  13. New York Jets

  14. New England Patriots

  15. Green Bay Packers

  16. Washington Commanders

  17. Pittsburgh Steelers

  18. Detroit Lions

  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  20. Seattle Seahawks

  21. Miami Dolphins

  22. Los Angeles Chargers

  23. Baltimore Ravens

  24. Minnesota Vikings

  25. Jacksonville Jaguars

  26. New York Giants

  27. Dallas Cowboys

  28. Buffalo Bills

  29. Cincinnati Bengals

  30. San Francisco 49ers

  31. Philadelphia Eagles

  32. Kansas City Chiefs

It remains to be seen if Tennessee will actually claim someone, but there’s no question the Titans will have an eye on plenty of their own cut players, with the hope of adding them to the practice squad.

We took a stab at a practice squad prediction, which you can check out here.

Waiver claims will be awarded at noon ET Wednesday. Reports of who was claimed should start trickling out shortly after that, as should practice squad signings.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire