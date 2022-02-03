Where Texas’ class ranks amongst the Big 12 Conference

While there weren’t many signings completed by Texas on the final signing day, it was the quality of the one player that they did sign that counts.

Kyle Flood was able to add five-star offensive linemen Devon Campbell to his already extremely deep class, capping off what could be considered the best offensive line class in program history when it is all said and done.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff hit the recruiting trail as hard as possible finishing with the No. 5 class in the nation, and when you consider how poorly the first year under the new staff went, that is certainly impressive. They were able to address major needs such as the offensive and defensive line, while also sprucing up the defensive back depth.

The Longhorns weren’t the only team in the Big 12 that had a great class, as six of the Big 12 schools had their classes finish in 247Sports’ top 40.

Here is where each of the Big 12 teams saw their classes end up in the rankings from worst to best, based on 247Sports’ rankings.

Kansas, No. 119

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State, No. 61

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

TCU, No. 47

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech, No. 43

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State, No. 39

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor, No. 36

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia, No. 35

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State, No. 29

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma, No. 8

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas, No. 5

AP Photo/Michael Thomas

