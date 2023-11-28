Where Oregon’s offense ranks nationally in key stats following win over OSU

When you’ve got a quarterback who is leading the conversation for the Heisman Trophy, a wide receiver who will likely be a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, an offensive line that is a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, and an offensive coordinator who is a finalist for the Broyles Award, you can expect that side of the ball to be pretty good.

That’s the case for the Oregon Ducks, who have one of the best offenses in the entire nation after 13 weeks of the season, and have another opportunity to add to their numbers this week in the Pac-12 Championship Game against the Washington Huskies down in Las Vegas.

If they win that game, they’ll have a spot in the College Football Playoff as well.

This past week, the Ducks had another great showing offensively, blowing out the Oregon State Beavers in dominant fashion. Here’s how they stack up nationally in some key statistics going into conference championship week:

Scoring Offense: No. 2

Points Per Game: 45.2

Previous Rank: No. 2

Passing Offense: No. 1

Passing Yards Per Game: 351.4

Previous Rank: No. 2

Rushing Offense: No. 23

Rushing Yards Per Game: 188.8

Previous Rank: No. 20

Total Offense: No. 2

Total Yards Per Game: 540.2

Previous Rank: No. 2

First Downs: No. 1

Total First Downs: 327

Previous Rank: No. 1

Penalties: No. 122

Penalty Yards Per Game: 67.25

Previous Rank: No. 122

Third Down Conversions: No. 3

Third Down Conversion Percentage: 52.2%

Previous Rank: No. 3

Fourth Down Conversions: No. 10

Fourth Down Conversion Percentage: 71.4%

Previous Rank: No. 13

Sacks Allowed: No. 1

Total Sacks Allowed: 5

Previous Rank: No. 1

Red Zone Offense: No. 42

Red Zone Conversion Percentage: 87.3%

Previous Rank: No. 39

Turnovers Lost: No. 2

Total Turnovers Lost: 6

Previous Rank: No. 2

Completion Percentage: No. 1

Total Completion Percentage: 78.3%

Previous Rank: No. 1

Yards Per Play: No. 2

Average Yards Per Play: 7.6

Previous Rank: No. 2

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire