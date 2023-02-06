Where are Marquette, Wisconsin and UW-Milwaukee in the NCAA Tournament bracket projections for March Madness?

Chase Ross is a key contributor on the Marquette men's basketball this season. The Golden Eagles, who are tied for the Big East lead, are currently projected by many to be a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The University of Wisconsin might be on the outside looking in if the NCAA men's basketball tournament began today, while Marquette is suddenly a top-10 team looking for a top-three seed. And don't forget about UW-Milwaukee, which is tied for first place in the Horizon League and could reach the Big Dance for the first time since 2014 by triumphing in the Horizon League Tournament.

Here's what bracket projections are saying at the beginning of February.

ESPN

Joe Lunardi puts Wisconsin as a team in the "next four out" category, but that's a Bracketology roundup dated Feb. 3, before the Badgers suffered a loss to Northwestern on Sunday. That means there are at least four teams ahead of Wisconsin who also aren't getting into the dance.

Marquette, meanwhile, is listed as a No. 3 seed and lined up against No. 14 Princeton in Columbus, Ohio.

Lunardi places Milwaukee as a 16th seed against Kansas in the first round in Des Moines, Iowa, with four 16 seeds placed in "first four" games in Dayton and two others (including the Panthers) added directly to the main part of the field.

CBS Sports

Jerry Palm's bracket (updated Feb. 6) matches Lunardi in that it features Marquette as a No. 4 seed and squaring off with No. 14 Princeton, though he slots that game in Orlando.

Princeton is currently 16-6 this year but doesn't have any wins over power-conference teams. The Tigers are 7-2 in conference, one game ahead of Yale for the league lead.

Lunardi lists Wisconsin as the third team in his "First 4 Out," which is only one notch lower than where they were slotted last week before they split two games.

Youngstown State, the Horizon League representative, is pegged No. 15 and facing No. 2 Houston in Des Moines.

The Wisconsin Badgers have lost two games to Illinois in recent weeks and their standing in the NCAA Tournament has fallen fast after losing six of seven games over the last 22 days.

Sports Illustrated

Kevin Sweeney's last update for Sports Illustrated gives Marquette a shoutout in the headline as a team to watch, asking how high MU can climb. The Golden Eagles are the highest-seeded Big East team in the field.

"The Golden Eagles have three major opportunities left to add to their quality win tally: matchups at UConn and Creighton along with a home tilt with Xavier. Win two of those three, and a No. 2 seed is not out of reach for Shaka Smart’s team," Sweeney wrote.

Sweeney puts Marquette on the No. 3 line, once again facing Princeton in the East regional.

This update came Feb. 2, before the most recent outcomes for both UW and MU.

Wisconsin is listed as a "Next Four Out" team, behind Penn State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Florida as outsiders looking in. The Badgers face Penn State on Wednesday.

Sweeney put Youngstown State as the No. 15 seed, facing Texas.

BJ Freeman leads UW-Milwaukee in scoring at 16.3 points per game. The Panthers are tied for first place in the Horizon League entering the week.

Bart Torvik

Madison native Bart Torvik's "T-Rank" site has risen up as a valuable metric in the college-basketball world.

His latest projections (Feb. 6) have Marquette as the top No. 4 seed and not only anticipates Wisconsin out of the field, but lists Wisconsin below six other teams on the outside looking in.

Torvik's site projects Youngstown State as the Horizon League representative and a No. 15 seed.

Bracket Matrix

Bracket Matrix, which aggregates brackets from around the internet, views Marquette as a No. 4 seed and Wisconsin still clinging to a No. 11 seed as the last team in and headed for a First Four game. The most recent data comes Feb. 4, before the loss to Northwestern.

Charlie Creme (women's tournament)

Creme, who writes for ESPN, last produced a projection Feb. 3 and picks Marquette as the last team in the women's tournament.

Marquette qualified for four straight tournaments (not counting the 2020 pandemic season, though that likely would have been a fifth) before reaching the third round of the WNIT last year. Under this scenario, Marquette would be involved in a first-four game against Nebraska.

