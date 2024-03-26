Where Kel'el Ware, Zach Edey stand in the latest NBA mock drafts

With Kel'el Ware announcing his pro plans and Zach Edey showing the nation what he can do in March Madness, it's time to look at where these big men are viewed in NBA mock drafts.

Ware, a wiry 7-foot sophomore, played one season for Indiana basketball, averaging a team-leading 15.9 points, 42.5% 3-point shooting, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots.

Edey, Purdue basketball's 7-4 senior center, is on his way to a second straight national Player of the Year honor, averaging 24.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots.

Kyle Irving, Sporting News

Kel'el Ware, 24th to the Cavaliers; Zach Edey, 29th to the Nuggets

On Ware: The Cavaliers need help behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Ware is a high-upside rim-protecting center who came on strong late in the season for Indiana. He is a long, athletic and mobile lob-catcher who has a developing offensive game as a scorer.

On Edey: The Nuggets need a capable backup to superstar center Nikola Jokic. Why not roll the dice on the most dominant player in college basketball? Edey put together another National Player of the Year-caliber season as an immovable force in the paint. He has improved as a post scorer and passer, and he looks more mobile than in years past. Learning from an all-time great like Jokic would be the best possible situation for Edey to succeed.

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report

Kel'el Ware, 11th to the Thunder; Zach Edey, 33rd to the Spurs

On Ware: Kel’el Ware continues a run that feels like a career turning point after he’s scored at least 26 points in three of four games. Two of those three games were wins by five points or fewer. Narratives that point out empty stats or low-impact production are losing steam. Indiana seems to be doing a better job of featuring him, and he’s delivering in one-on-one situations around the basket while also flashing the bonus shot-making touch and range that create more offensive upside.

He’s only going to look more enticing during workouts, where his physical tools, athleticism and shooting could push teams to ignore previous questions about inconsistency or motor.

On Edey: Despite concerns over Zach Edey’s offensive fit and defensive switchability for today’s NBA, his height, strength, footwork, touch and reach may be too advantageous for some teams pass on in the 20s and 30s. The ability to create and fall into high-percentage shots is what could sway a front office.

Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer

Zach Edey is 23rd on his big board; Kel'el Ware is 31st

On Edey: Massive center with a skill set that has transformed him from a fringe draft prospect to a potential lottery pick.

On Ware: A vertical interior presence with floor-spacing upside.

Ricky O'Donnell, SB Nation

Kel'el Ware, 12th to the Bulls; he doesn't have a second round

On Zach Edey: I’ve finally talked myself into Edey having a place in the NBA during his senior year. His dominance as captured by the impact metrics is simply too significant to ignore to a weaker class, and his outlier size (7’4, 300 pounds) could cause real problems against NBA bench units in a smaller role. It feels weird to say for a player poised to become the first back-to-back national player of the year since Ralph Sampson more than 40 years ago, but Edey almost feels underrated, probably because opposing fans are still laughing at Purdue losing to a No. 16 seed last year. In reality, Edey is a generational college basketball player and still has plenty to offer teams at the next level. A long tournament run for the Boilermakers wouldn’t just alleviate the pain of last season, but also give all of America a chance to realize how good Edey really is.

Christopher Kline, FanSided

Kel'el Ware, 17th to the Raptors; Zach Edey, 24th to the Pelicans

On Ware: We have to believe the Raptors will dump Jakob Poeltl's contract as soon as they can. Toronto has built its identity around length and versatility at every position. Kel'el Ware offers some of that, while still providing the traditional benefits of an explosive 7-foot rim protector. An inconsistent motor is often cited as Ware's biggest issue, but his catch radius in the paint — combined with sky-high hops — makes it very hard to defend him as a roll man or dunker's spot operator. Ware put together some of the most complete two-way performances of the college basketball season. He's a springy shot-blocker who can pounce on rebounds. Offensively, he flashes legitimate 3-point shooting and straight-line driving to complement his interior finishing.

On Edey: Zach Edey is the best college basketball player we've seen in a while. Complain all you want about how "unethical" his brand of hoops may be, but Edey has been an unstoppable force through two rounds of March Madness. Grambling and Utah State probably aren't the best barometers by which to measure a 7-foot-4 mountain who can overwhelm ill-equipped college defenses the same way a stone overwhelms wet, one-ply toilet paper. But, Edey is more than a brute-force bucket. He scores with touch around the rim, commits to setting thundering screens, and flashes passing chops on the block. He's going to defend well enough due to his height too, even if NBA spacing will test his agility. The Pelicans are in need of frontcourt depth with Jonas Valanciunas entering free agency. The Zion Williamson snug pick-and-rolls with Edey sure would be interesting to watch.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Zach Edey, Kel'el Ware are NBA prospects in latest mock drafts