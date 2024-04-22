Where the Giants stand entering the 2024 NFL draft

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has a long list of needs heading into the 2024 NFL draft and only six selections to address them with.

Looking at the Giants’ depth chart, their most glaring needs are, in order, defensive back, outside wide receiver, and offensive line.

They might also be looking for tight end help if Darren Waller decides to retire.

The defensive backfield is in flux after losing star safety Xavier McKinney to the Green Bay Packers in free agency last month and choosing to wait out veteran free agent cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who remains unsigned.

The Giants currently have last year’s top pick, Deonte Banks, and Nick McCloud as their starting corners with Cor’Dale Flott in the slot. Jason Pinnock and recently signed Jalen Mills are penciled in at safety.

That’s not a very steady group from the outside looking in even if they do have a bit of depth with players such as Dane Belton, Darnay Holmes, and Tre Hawkins III.

Unfortunately, none of the secondary prospects in this year’s class are worthy of the No. 6 pick, which the Giants happen to hold. They might have to find some help on Days 2 and 3.

The Giants have a crowded wide receiver room, but as we know, quantity is no substitute for quality. Sure, they have Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Wan’Dale Robinson, Isaiah Hodgins, and Isaiah McKenzie but none of those can be considered a “No. 1.”

Here’s where they’re lucky. Unless Schoen makes a move up to grab a quarterback, or back to acquire more draft capital, he should be able to land one of this year’s top three prospects.

One or more of the three — Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State, LSU’s Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze of Washington — should be available at No. 6 for Schoen to snap up.

Schoen spent some of his available salary cap space on the offensive line, signing several interior linemen: Jon Runyan Jr., Jermaine Eluemunor, Aaron Stinnie, and Austin Schlottmann.

Eluemunor can also play right tackle and will be seen as insurance should Evan Neal falter again.

Again, keep an eye on the tight end situation but Schoen has addressed the depth there by signing veterans Chris Manhertz and Jack Stoll in free agency.

The defensive line could use some competition as well, but keep in mind, that Schoen recently inked veteran Jordan Phillips in free agency to bolster the rotation.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire