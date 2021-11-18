Where will ESPN College GameDay go Nov. 27 for college football Week 13? Top sites ranked

Ahead of Week 12 of the college football season, "College GameDay" announced two destinations.

The show is going to Columbus, Ohio, for Week 12 game between Michigan State and Ohio State. It also announced "College GameDay" will be at the Army-Navy game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Dec. 11.

Could it announce two destinations for Week 13? "College GameDay" has never been to the Egg Bowl matchup between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, and "College GameDay" would be a perfect way to start Thanksgiving Day.

I'd love to see the show originate from Starkville, Mississippi, on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 25.

Choosing a destination for Saturday, Nov. 27 is more difficult.

ESPN won't announce the site of "College GameDay" until less than a week before the next show, so I'm here to help football fans get prepared and know where "College GameDay" may go Nov. 27 for college football Week 13.

I have no inside information from ESPN. These predictions are based on "College GameDay" site selection routines exhibited during the show's last two decades.

If a team loses during Week 12, a site is likely to drop in consideration. ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Top choice: Oregon State Beavers at No. 5 Oregon Ducks football

Location: Eugene, Oregon

Game time, TV: TBD

Records entering Week 12: Oregon State is 6-4 overall, 4-3 Pac-12; Oregon is 9-1 overall, 6-1 Pac-12

Why "College GameDay" will choose Oregon State Beavers at Oregon Ducks football: The Oregon Ducks are the highest-rated team with a home game this week, and the show has not been to Eugene since 2018, according to the NCAA. "College GameDay" has been to Eugene a total of 10 times, but never for the game-formerly-known-as The Civil War — it went to the 2010 Civil War in Corvallis, Oregon.

Story continues

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Oregon State Beavers at Oregon Ducks football: Already this season, the show went to Oregon's game at UCLA on Oct. 23.

Oregon, Oregon State football: Oregon-Oregon State drop ‘Civil War’ moniker from rivalry games

Runner-up: No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners No. 9 Oklahoma State football

Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Game time, TV: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 27; ABC

Records entering Week 12: Oklahoma is 9-1 overall, 6-1 Big 12; Oklahoma State is 9-1 overall, 6-1 Big 12

Why "College GameDay" will choose OU Sooners at Oklahoma State football: Both teams have a shot to make the College Football Playoff, and the show hasn't been to Stillwater since 2017. I've got this game a slot higher than Michigan vs. Ohio State, because the show is at Columbus for Week 12 and the show just saw Michigan in Week 9. Plus, the Bedlam game is ABC's primetime broadcast.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose OU Sooners at Oklahoma State football: The teams could have a rematch a week later in the Big 12 title game, and the stakes would be bigger one week later.

Choice No. 3: No. 4 Ohio State at No. 7 Michigan football

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Game time, TV: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 27; FOX

Records entering Week 12: Ohio State is 9-1 overall, 7-0 Big Ten; Michigan is 9-1 overall, 6-1 Big Ten

Why "College GameDay" will choose Ohio State at Michigan football: Chris "The Bear" Fallica said on Wednesday's "Stanford Steve and The Bear" podcast that he thinks Ann Arbor is the favorite for Week 13. Fallica said, "If all holds, I think we could be right back in the mitten for Ohio State, Michigan next week."

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Ohio State at Michigan football: Fallica has said on the podcast that his opinion doesn't dictate the destination, because at least three times this season, the show didn't go where he wanted. He wanted the show to go to Penn State/Iowa on Oct. 9, UCF/Cincinnati on Oct. 16, and Clemson/Pitt on Oct. 23, and the show went elsewhere each of those weeks.

Choice No. 4: Louisiana-Monroe at No. 21 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football

Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Game time, TV: 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 27; ESPNU

Records entering Week 12: ULM is 4-6 overall, 2-5 Sun Belt; Louisiana is 9-1 overall, 7-0 Sun Belt

Why "College GameDay" will choose ULM at UL Ragin' Cajuns football: Of the 15 FBS teams with one loss or fewer, every team's hometown has hosted "College GameDay" except Lafayette, Louisiana. Ragin' Cajuns head coach Billy Napier is of interest to every fan base with a coaching opening. Plus, ULM has the fun story of Terry Bowden and Rich Rodriguez revitalizing the Warhawks program.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose ULM at UL Ragin' Cajuns football: Massive chaos needs to occur for the show to select this Sun Belt Conference matchup, but it'd be a good option if upsets abound in Week 12.

Choice No. 5: Penn State at No. 8 Michigan State football

Location: East Lansing, Michigan

Game time, TV: 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 27; TV TBD

Records entering Week 12: Penn State is 6-4 overall, 3-4 Big Ten; Michigan State is 9-1 overall, 6-1 Big Ten

Why "College GameDay" will choose Penn State at Michigan State football: If Michigan State beats Ohio State, the Spartans matchup against the Nittany Lions has huge consequences for the College Football Playoff and the Big Ten Conference.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Penn State at Michigan State football: The show already went to East Lansing on Oct. 30.

Here's more college football news:

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin smiles on the College GameDay set alongside ESPN's Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on Nov. 13, 2021.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Predicting ESPN College GameDay's Week 13 football site for Nov. 27