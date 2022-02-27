Where do Ducks stand in recruiting battle for 5-star OT Josh Conerly?

Though the Oregon Ducks added a number of highly ranked recruits to their 2022 class on national signing day in February, at least one big fish is left in the sea.

That big fish is five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly, out of Rainier Beach, Washington. Conerly stands 6 feet, 5 inches and 283 pounds. He is ranked the No. 2 OT in the 2022 recruiting class and the No. 15 player overall, according to 247Sports.

Earlier this year, the Washington native announced he would hold off on his commitment until the spring — after he had the chance to take more official visits once the recruiting period opened back up. One of the visits he is planning to take is to Eugene to see Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

While we wait for him to do that, On3 Recruits offered an update on which teams have the best chance to land him, and Oregon is in the mix, behind the USC Trojans.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently projects USC for 2022 four-star OT Josh Conerly Jr. Story: https://t.co/DAyoq90kwG pic.twitter.com/WlzguVXDwR — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 24, 2022

While the Trojans are considered the favorites, it will be interesting to see if that changes after Conerly takes his visit to Eugene. Everyone knows the Ducks’ have some of the nicest facilities in the nation. The ace up their sleeve has long been their ability to get recruits on campus and ‘wow’ them simply by just showing them around Autzen Stadium and the neighboring complex.

Will Adrian Klemm and the Ducks be able to impress Conerly enough to flip him to Oregon? Early predictions might suggest he will head to Los Angeles, but everything can change after a visit. We will surely be keeping a close eye on this and waiting for more news about Conerly’s eventual visit and his commitment in the end.

