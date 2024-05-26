Where Drew Allar ranks on PFF’s Big Ten QB rankings

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is entering his second season as the starting quarterback of the Nittany Lions in 2024. Allar has shown he has all of the tools to make some big things happen in the Penn State offense, but the 2023 season saw more than enough growing pains when it came to establishing consistency with his receivers. With a new offensive coordinator in Andy Kotelnicki coming into attempt to improve Allar’s effectiveness, Penn State could have one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten this season.

Allar’s overall standing in the Big Ten quarterback group is positively affected by the departure of a number of quarterbacks from around the conference and its newest additions. Oregon is coming to the Big Ten without Bo Nix (who went 0-1 against Penn State while at Auburn). Washington will join without former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix. USC is without its Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Meanwhile, Michigan starts its national championship defense without J.J. McCarthy.

So where exactly does Allar stand among Big Ten quarterbacks in 2024? According to a recent ranking of Big Ten quarterbacks from Pro Football Focus, Allar is the second-highest rated quarterback in the conference this fall. The only quarterback ranked ahead of Allar by PFF is Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, a transfer from Oklahoma.

Allar was given a rating of 86.3 by PFF, which is 5.6 points behind Oregon’s Gabriel. Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is the third-best quarterback on PFF’s ranking with a score of 85.9. Minnesota’s Max Brosmer was the only other player to be rated 80 or more (80.0).

Highest Graded Returning Big Ten Quarterbacks pic.twitter.com/ZEzor2RClR — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 14, 2024

This is not the first Big Ten quarterback ranking to place Allar behind Gabriel. 247Sports also ranked Allar as its second-best quarterback in the Big Ten behind Oregon’s QB.

