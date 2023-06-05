Where Draymond Green ranks in Donovan Mitchell's top-five NBA defenders list

Where Spida ranks Draymond among NBA's top defenders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Donovan Mitchell recognizes greatness.

Speaking with Theo Pinson on the "Run your Race" podcast, the Cleveland Cavaliers star shared which players give him the toughest time whenever they share the court.

"No order: Jrue [Holiday], Lu Dort, OG Anunoby, I'm going to put Bam [Adebayo] on that," Mitchell answered when asked which five defenders give him the most trouble.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

After pondering for a few moments about who to slot as the fifth-best defender he's ever faced, he named two, including a current Warriors defensive staple.

"[Draymond Green] and [Marcus] Smart have to tie for fifth," Mitchell concluded.

Each of the players Mitchell listed are defensive stalwarts in their own right, but for Green included in the list is a no-brainer. His defensive intensity is on another level.

Green, the 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, considered it a "slap in the face" to be named to the All-Defensive second team in 2022-23 instead of the first team with Evan Mobley, Brook Lopez, Jaren Jackson Jr., Holiday and Alex Caruso.

Advertisement

Regardless of what defensive accolades he garners at the end of each NBA season, Green surely will have the Warriors playing impassioned defense, unless they want to get an earful from Golden State's vocal leader.

And Mitchell knows firsthand just how troublesome and ferocious Green can be on the defensive end.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast