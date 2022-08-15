Where does Wisconsin football rank in the first 2022 AP Poll?

College football season is rapidly approaching and with the buildup comes preseason rankings.

The preseason AP Poll was officially released on Monday morning, and the Badgers were in a familiar spot in the rankings.

Wisconsin was one of four Big Ten teams to make the cut, with Penn State notably being left out of the field of 25 squads.

Alabama unsurprisingly led the way coming at No. 1 with 54 of the 63 first-place votes going to the Crimson Tide. Wisconsin will have a chance to defend its top 25 rankings when the season begins on September 3 with a home matchup against Illinois State.

Here is a complete look at the 2022 preseason AP Poll:

BYU

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; A BYU Cougars helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Houston

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill (22) carries the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bearcats mascot walks through the end zone during a timeout in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 27-6.

Wake Forest

Jan 8, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; The Wake Forest Demon Deacons mascot stands on the court in the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Lawrence Joel Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss

Oct 31, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin congratulates Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) after a touchdown during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Kentucky

Dec 31, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jordan Wright (15) holds the Belk Bowl Trophy during the trophy presentation of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of an Arkansas Razorbacks football helmet as the Razorbacks celebrate the win over the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) talks to the media as part of Wisconsin Badgers men’s football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Badgers Media Day 0884

Pittsburgh

Dec 4, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers mascot ROC performs during the second half of the ACC championship game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Miami FL

Jan 22, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head football coach Mario Cristobal reacts while hyping up the crowd during the second half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State

Michigan State’s offensive line works out during practice on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in East Lansing.

220804 Msu Fb Practice 085a

USC

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina State

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State

during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Osu Tcu Fb

Oregon

Nov 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks players fans pose for a photo as they celebrate following a 26-16 victory against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor

Sep 25, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears mascots and players sing “That Good Old Baylor Line” along with fans after an upset victory over the Iowa State Cyclones at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma

First-year OU football coach Brent Venables works with his team during Thursday’s practice in Norman.

jenni — jump

Michigan

Michigan fans pour onto the field after the Wolverines’ 40-34 victory over Ohio State at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2011 in Ann Arbor.

Michigan football fans, Michigan fans, Michigan celebrates, Michigan logo, Block M, Michigan cheerleaders, fans on the field

Utah

Apr 23, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on during the second half of the Utah Spring Football Game at Rice–Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M

Jan 2, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher coaches from the sidelines against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) returns a kick for a touchdown during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) and teammates celebrate their win after the game at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021. Clemson won 30-0.

Clemson U Of Sc Football In Columbia

Georgia

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs mascot Uga on the sideline during the first half in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

Mar 25, 2022; Spokane, WA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus performs against the Texas Longhorns in the Spokane regional semifinals of the women’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches the Crimson Tide warm up before playing New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire