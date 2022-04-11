Where does Oklahoma rank in number of draft picks over the last 5 years?

The lead-up to the NFL draft is a fun time to be a college sports fan, particularly a fan of a blue blood program like the University of Oklahoma. Sooners fans have seen many of their favorite players get drafted into the NFL over the past five years. Few programs get more players to the NFL than the Sooners have in recent years.

College Football News recently ranked all 130 FBS program’s draft classes based on the number of players selected in the draft and the Oklahoma Sooners came in at No. 10.

OU boasts five first-round picks since 2017 in Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown, CeeDee Lamb, and Kenneth Murray. 25 Sooners have been drafted in the last five years to give OU this position on the list.

In terms of where these players rank at their position in the NFL, Creed Humphrey is the best player on this list. The big fella was named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Pro First team as a rookie. Creed allowed one sack in the entirety of his rookie season.

One player to keep an eye on to make a big leap next season would be Jalen Hurts. the Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of resources to put some more pieces around him.

As Brent Venables continues to mold the program into his vision, expect more defensive players to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

Check out this list of every Oklahoma player selected in the NFL draft and which round they were taken in.

As for who came out ahead of Oklahoma, it’s about who you would expect. Alabama had a whopping 51 players drafted since 2017 for more than double of OU’s total. Oklahoma fell just short of Notre Dame, Miami, and Clemson who all had 27 players drafted for seventh place.

Sooners Wire recently talked about how draft analyst Todd McShay felt about a few 2022 Oklahoma draft prospects.

Oklahoma has a chance to make up some ground this draft cycle with 12 players declared. There’s a good chance they could have as many as eight players taken, which would give them a good shot to move up in next year’s rankings.

Story continues

Below is the top 25 teams with the most selections in the last five years. The SEC leads the way with seven teams in the top 25. Here’s how many teams show up from each of the Power Five conferences over the last five years. Oklahoma is the only Big 12 school inside the top 25. Texas sits just outside the top 25 at No. 26.

SEC: 7

ACC: 6

Pac-12: 5

Big 10: 5

Big 12: 1

Independents: 1

Scroll below to take a look at the top 25 schools with the most draft selections over the last five years according to College Football News.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 26, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) catches a pass for a touchdown against Missouri Tigers defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Number of players drafted last five years: 51

2021 Ranking: 1

2020 Ranking: 1

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) during the third quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Players drafted last five years: 43

2021 Ranking: 2

2020 Ranking: 2

3. LSU Tigers

Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell (8) watches LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) catch a pass near the end zone during the second quarter of the National Championship game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans Monday, January 13, 2020. Ken Ruinard / staff, The Greenville News

Players drafted last five years: 39

2021 Ranking: 3

2020 Ranking: 6

4. Michigan Wolverines

Nov 2, 2019; College Park, MD, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) prior to the snap during the 2g against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Players drafted last five years: 36

2021 Ranking: T5

2020 Ranking: T9

5. Florida Gators

Dec 19, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts (84) runs the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle (9) and defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the fourth quarter in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Players drafted last five years: 33

2021 Ranking: 4

2020 Ranking: 3

6. Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Eric Stokes (27) returns an interception against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Players drafted last five years: 28

2021 Ranking: T9

2020 Ranking: T9

T7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Oct 5, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (74) douses himself with water during a timeout in the second quarter against the Bowling Green Falcons at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Players drafted last five years: 27

2021 Ranking: T5

2020 Ranking: T17

T7. Miami Hurricanes

Jaelan Phillips of Miami celebrates a defensive stop during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

Players drafted last five years: 27

2021 Ranking: T5

2020 Ranking: 5

T7. Clemson Tigers

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up prior to the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Players drafted last five years: 27

2021 Ranking: T5

2020 Ranking: 4

10. Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Players drafted last five years: 25

2021 Ranking: T9

2020 Ranking: 7

T11. Washington Huskies

Nov 29, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9) sacks Washington State Cougars quarterback Anthony Gordon (18) during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Players drafted last five years: 24

2021 Ranking: T12

2020 Ranking: T9

T11. Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov 9, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after sacking the Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (not pictured) in the second half at TCF Bank Stadium. Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Players drafted last five years: 24

2021 Ranking: 11

2020 Ranking: 16

13. Auburn Tigers

Nov 21, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) makes a touchdown catch against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Players drafted last five years: 22

2021 Ranking: 15

2020 Ranking: T12

T14. Utah Utes

Oct 12, 2019; Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (17) is tackled on a pass play by Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) during the first half at Reser Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Players drafted last five years: 21

2021 Ranking: T12

2020 Ranking: 20

T14. Texas A&M Aggies

Oct 10, 2020; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond (11) throws a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Players drafted last five years: 21

2021 Ranking: 16

2020 Ranking: T17

T16. USC Trojans

Dec 18, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) during the Pac-12 Championship against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Oregon defeated USC 31-24. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Players drafted last five years: 20

2021 Ranking: T19

2020 Ranking: T12

T16. Iowa Hawkeyes

Nov 21, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) tackles Penn State Nittany Lions running back Devyn Ford (28) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Players drafted last five years: 20

2021 Ranking: T23

2020 Ranking: 27

18. Wisconsin Badgers

Oct 12, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (97) celebrates after tackling Michigan State Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Players drafted last five years: 19

2021 Ranking: T19

2020 Ranking: 26

19. Stanford Cardinal

Stanford’s Walker Little, left, and Drew Dalman participate in the school’s pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Players drafted last five years: 18

2021 Ranking: T19

2020 Ranking: T12

T20. North Carolina Tar Heels

Dec 5, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Javonte Williams (25) with the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Players drafted last five years: 17

2021 Ranking: T30

2020 Ranking: T40

T20. NC State Wolfpack

Nov 30, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive tackled Alim McNeill (29) sacks North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Players drafted last five years: 17

2021 Ranking: T17

2020 Ranking: T23

T20. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Oct 10, 2020; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Kylin Hill (8) gets tackled by Kentucky Wildcat defenders in the first half at Kroger Field. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Players drafted last five years: 17

2021 Ranking: T19

2020 Ranking: 22

T20. Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) after Clemson does not complete the pass as the Florida State Seminoles take on the Clemson Tigers in college football at Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Alicia Devine/Democrat

Players drafted last five years: 17

2021 Ranking: T26

2020 Ranking: 8

T24. UCLA Bruins

Dec 5, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa (92) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Players drafted last five years: 16

2021 Ranking: T12

2020 Ranking: T12

T24. Pittsburgh Panthers

Oct 10, 2020; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) is sacked by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Patrick Jones II (91) during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Players drafted last five years: 16

2021 Ranking: T36

2020 Ranking: T36

1

1