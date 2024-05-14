Where does Ohio State football fall in ESPN’s future offense power rankings?

As we all have seen during Ryan Day’s tenure as Ohio State football’s head coach, offense has been more a focal part of the team than defense.

Now, it has changed over the past few seasons, but Day will always lean a bit more toward that side of the ball. If that is the case, then it better be an exceptional unit and according to ESPN, it will be this year and for years to come.

As ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg looked to the future, and which offenses will be the best (subscription required) over the next three seasons, the Buckeyes came out on top of the list after ranking No. 2 in last year’s version.

New for ESPN+: Portal decisions continue, but the Future Power Rankings series returns today. Which offenses project best during the next three seasons? 1. 🌰

2. 🤘

3. 🐶

4. 🦆

5. 🐘 Full list: https://t.co/rrb5PfwIBs — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) May 14, 2024

Rittenberg not only was impressed by the starting talent, but also the backups behind them. He did seem a bit concerned about the offensive line, saying it was “an area that must improve after 2023,” which many of us would agree with.

Another position that Rittenberg wasn’t completely sure of is running back, with TreVeyon Henderson exhausting his eligibility and Quinshon Judkins most likely moving on to the NFL. The younger backs will have to step up, with a potential portal addition after this coming season.

Either way, it’s good to see that Ohio State has amassed a ton of talent on offense over the next three seasons.

