Where does Kalen DeBoer want to see Jalen Milroe improve the most?

When you’re the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, everything you do is put under a microscope and dissected like some strange science project. If you don’t believe me, ask Jalen Milroe.

Despite leading Alabama to the CFP semifinals and putting together over 3,200 yards of offense and 35 touchdowns last season, Milroe’s ability to lead the Crimson Tide program remains a question to some.

While speaking at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am on Wednesday, new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was asked about where he would like to see Milroe improve the most as he prepares for the 2024 college football season.

“He really came a long ways in processing, playing the game, moving the chains. And so just when he hits fall camp, I think just having 100 percent confidence in every concept we put in, especially in the first week or two that he’s had rep after rep after rep and can not just execute but also run the whole show. Just telling every guy what their responsibility is. And so it goes beyond your position, it goes on to leading the rest of the offense.”

Judging by Coach DeBoer’s comments it appears that he has faith in Milroe’s ability to play the position, it now comes down to playing with confidence, understanding the system, and leading the other 10 guys on the field.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire