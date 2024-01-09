Where does Caitlin Clark rank among top women's players to visit Purdue's Mackey Arena?

WEST LAFAYETTE — Mackey Arena has hosted some of the greatest basketball players to have ever lived.

Not only in the history of men's basketball but women's hoops too. Another is coming on Wednesday when Iowa and its reigning National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark battle the Boilermakers. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

What Clark has accomplished in her four years with the Buckeyes is unprecedented. She is the only Division I player in history, male or female, to post over 3,000 points, deliver over 900 assists and grab over 800 rebounds.

When Clark's career at Iowa ends and her WNBA career begins, she might stand as the greatest college guard ever.

But is Clark, as it stands right now, the greatest basketball Purdue has ever faced?

With Purdue women's basketball's history stretching back to its first game on Dec. 2, 1975, vs. Illinois, it's hard to compare whether Clark is or isn't. But there's no denying how Clark has changed the game.

Clark's ability to shoot 3-pointers at accurate distances previously not thought in the women's game along with a calculated mind to see plays steps ahead of defenses and the spatial awareness and strength to grab rebounds and confidence has earned herself the credibility to stand on such a prestigious list.

So how great is Clark when compared to the other elites who have played on the hardwood of Gene Keady Court?

It's time to rank Clark and examine where she stands among the 10 greatest women's basketball players to have ever visited Mackey Arena. This list includes both the players, dates and results from the game. It also includes NCAA Tournament games that were played Mackey Arena.

Not included are the athletes who played at Purdue like Stephanie White or Katie Douglas. This is an investigation into the quality of opponents Purdue in nearly five decades of competition.

Players are ranked based on professional accomplishments and achievements in the WNBA, Team USA and European circuits and was cross-examined by two J&C sports reporters and an editor in the USA Today Network.

Here are the top 10 women's basketball players to have ever played at Mackey Arena. After reading, fans can vote at the bottom who they feel is the greatest opposing player to compete against Purdue.

FILE - Tennessee's Chamique Holdsclaw (23) jumps in celebration with her teammates on the sidelines after winning the championship game of the women's Final Four at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, March 29, 1998. Tennessee finished 39-0 in 1998. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

10. Chamique Holdsclaw

School: Tennessee

College career: 1995-1999

Record at Mackey Arena: 1-1

What happened when Purdue played Holdsclaw: Purdue had memorable battles with Tennessee throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. After losing 82-68 to the Volunteers at home on Dec. 8, 1995 the Boilermakers would receive another shot at the 4-time All-American Holdsclaw. The No. 5 ranked Boilermakers beat No. 1 ranked Tennessee 78-68 and toppled the Volunteers 46-game winning streak on Nov. 15, 1998. Purdue legend Stephanie White scored 24 points. Holdsclaw was held to 22 points while taking 20 shots.

Professional accomplishments: Holdsclaw became one of the most recognized faces in professional women's basketball after winning three National Championships at Tennessee and 2-time Naismith College Player of the Year. Holdsclaw became a 6-time WNBA All-Star, a 2-time scoring champion in 2002 and 2003 and won gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Holdsclaw is a member of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

Purdues Katie Douglas battles Notre Dames Ruth Riley for rebounding position during Sunday nights NCAA championship game in St. Louis. AP photo

9. Ruth Riley

School: Notre Dame

College career: 1997-2001

Record at Mackey Arena: 0-1

What happened when Purdue played Riley: Camille Cooper scored 19 points and current Purdue assistant coach Kelly Komara added 16 points to help the No. 18 ranked Boilermakers stun No. 7 ranked Notre Dame 71-61 on Dec. 8, 1999.

Professional accomplishments: Riley went onto become one of the greatest post players in Notre Dame's history. Riley was named the Naismith Player of the Year after leading the Fighting Irish to their first National Championship. Her greatness extended into the WNBA with the Detroit Shock after drafted by the Miami Sol. She won two WNBA titles in Detroit in 2003 and 2006. Ruth was named Finals MVP in 2003, becoming the first player ever to win MVP awards for both the NCAA and WNBA Championships. Ruth won a Gold Medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Riley is a member of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

Caitlin Clark (22) and the Iowa Hawkeyes are the hottest ticket in town at home and on the road in the Big Ten.

8. Caitlin Clark

School: Iowa

College career: 2020-current

Record at Mackey Arena: 1-0

What happened when Purdue played Clark: Clark has struggled shooting the ball in the past against Purdue. Clark has made a 3-pointer in 115 of the 116 games she's ever played. Her one outlier was at Mackey Arena when she shot 0-6 from 3-point range on Jan. 13, 2022. However Clark found other ways to be affective and went 14-16 from the free throw line and scored 24 points to help Iowa beat the Boilermakers 79-66.

Professional accomplishments: The only thing missing from Clark's career is a National Championship. Reigning Naismith Player of the Year, 2-time Big Ten Conference Player of the Year, 2-time NCAA scoring leader and 2-time NCAA assists leader. Clark ranks fifth all-time in scoring and is 10th all-time in assists. And the fans from college will follow Clark to the WNBA as well. In a few years, she might be the greatest opposing player to set foot on Mackey Arena.

Tina Charles #31 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call during the first half of the WNBA game at Footprint Center on June 10, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona.

7. Tina Charles

School: UConn

College career: 2006-2010

Record at Mackey Arena: 1-0

What happened when Purdue played Charles: Purdue caught UConn in the prime of its dominance on Jan. 6, 2008. Charles scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead UConn over Purdue 100-50 — the worst home loss for the Boilermakers in history. Connecticut went to the Final Four that season before losing to Stanford. Charles later won National Championships with UConn in 2009 and 2010.

Professional accomplishments: Charles seems destined for both the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts after being drafted as the No. 1 overall pick by the Connecticut Sun in 2010. Charles is an 8-time WNBA All-Star, won the WNBA MVP Award in 2012, is a 2-time scoring champion and considered one of the elite centers in the modern WNBA era.

FILE - In this June 9, 2019, file photo, New York Liberty's head coach Katie Smith yells during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces in White Plains, N.Y. The Liberty will get a huge lift with the return of Amanda Zahui B., Bria Hartley and the addition of Marine Johannes to the roster. The trio were all playing at the EuroBasket tournament and helped their teams qualify for the Olympic qualifier. Without Zahui. B and Hartley, who were averaging a combined 20 points a game for New York, the Liberty were able to play well, going 4-2. “It’s going to be great to have them back,” Liberty coach Katie Smith said.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

6. Katie Smith

School: UConn

College career: 1992-1996

Record at Mackey Arena: 2-2

What happened when Purdue played Smith: Smith frequented Mackey Arena as a Big 10 Conference rival to the Boilermakers and was named Big Ten Conference Player of the Year in 1996.

Professional accomplishments: Smith was drafted to the Minnesota Lynx in 1999 and was known for her flawless jump shot and vision as a point guard. Smith became a two-time WNBA champion with the Detroit Shock and earned the Finals MVP award in 2008. Smith was an 7-time WNBA All-Star and was the league scoring champion in 2001. Smith was later inducted into both the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

5. Becky Hammon

School: Colorado State

College career: 1995-1999

Record at Mackey Arena: 0-1

What happened when Purdue played Hammon: Hammon was little known to the world at the time having been raised in Rapid City, South Dakota before joining Colorado State. Purdue hosted and beat Colorado State on during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 16, 1998 with Hammon on the team. Purdue reached the Elite Eight.

Professional accomplishments: Hammon decision making and timely shots made her one of the most watched players in the WNBA during the 1990s and early 2000s after going undrafted out of Colorado State. Hammon was a 6-time WNBA All-Star playing for the New York Libery and San Antonio Stars and is a member of both the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and College Basketball Hall of Fame. Hammon's success has carried into coaching having been a lead assistant coach under Gregg Popovich before winning two straight WNBA titles as head coach for the Las Vegas Aces in 2022 and 2023.

Candice Parker and coach James Wade celebrate after the Chicago Sky advanced to the WNBA Finals.

4. Candace Parker

School: Tennessee

College career: 2004-2008

Record at Mackey Arena: 1-0

What happened when Purdue played Parker: Purdue struggled to stop the athletic might of Parker as it hosted the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 25, 2008. Parker scored 24 points on 9 of 18 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds and helping legendary coach Pat Summitt achieve her 100th NCAA Tournament win.

Professional accomplishments: Parker has grown to become one of the most iconic figures in women's sports as both an athlete and known commentator. Her abilities as a passer and athletic scorer at small forward has allowed Parker to have continued success in her 15-year career in the WNBA. Parker is a 3-time WNBA Champion, 2-time league MVP and 7-time All-Star while capturing gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics.

3. Maya Moore

School: UConn

College career: 2007-2011

Record at Mackey Arena: 1-0

What happened when Purdue played Moore: Moore was a quiet contributor to the worst home defeat in the Boilermakers' history on Jan. 6, 2008. Moore scored 13 points and UConn beat Purdue 100-50. She went on to win two National Championships for the Huskies in 2009 and 2010.

Professional accomplishments: Moore accomplished so much during her WNBA career in a short amount of time. Moore won four WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx and was named Finals MVP in 2013 and league MVP in 2014. She earned gold medals at the London Olympics in 2012 and Rio De Janeiro Olympics in 2016. Moore left the WNBA in 2017 to become a social justice advocate and retired from the game entirely in 2022.

2. Tamika Catchings

School: Tennessee

College career: 1997-2001

Record at Mackey Arena: 0-1

What happened when Purdue played Catchings: Catchings was a starting forward and scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds when then No. 5 ranked Purdue beat No. 1 ranked Tennessee 78-68 on Nov. 15, 1998. Catchings won the NCAA National Championship with the Volunteers in the previous season.

Professional accomplishments: Catchings blossomed after college career to become one the fiercest on ball defenders in WNBA history. Catchings holds the league record for most steals and helped the Indiana Fever win the WNBA title in 2012. She was named Finals MVP after winning league MVP in 2011. Her No. 24 is retired by the Indiana Fever. Catchings is a member of both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

Phoenix Mercury's Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) drives against Las Vegas Kelsey Plum (10) during the first half of their game at Footprint Center Oct, 6, 2021 in Phoenix.

1. Skylar Diggins-Smith

School: Notre Dame

College career: 2009-2013

Record at Mackey Arena: 2-0

What happened when Purdue played Diggins-Smith: Diggins-Smith scored 15 points and helped Notre Dame outlast Purdue on Jan. 4, 2010. Diggins-Smith played a key role in the second meeting with seven points, five assists and four rebounds on Dec. 10, 2011.

Professional accomplishments: The South Bend Washington graduate earns the top spot after an exemplary career at Notre Dame and now in the WNBA. Wiggins is a 6-time WNBA All-Star is earned a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Top 10 visiting women's basketball players to compete at Mackey Arena