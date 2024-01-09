Where did Notre Dame finished ranked in final 2023 US LBM Coaches Poll
College football season came to an end Monday night as Michigan defeated Washington to win the national championship for the first time since splitting the title with Nebraska in 1997.
Notre Dame concluded its season back on December 29 as they dominated an undermanned Oregon State team 40-8 in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.
We all know Michigan finished first and Washington second but did a non-playoff team make it into the top-three?
And where did Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish finish after winning 10 games for the first time under the second-year head coach?
The US LBM Coaches Poll was released on following the College Football Playoff national championship game and is listed from 25-1 below.
West Virginia
Record: 9-4
Points: 117
SMU
Record: 11-3
Points: 119
Kansas
Record: 9-4
Points: 158
Iowa
Record: 10-4
Points: 249
North Carolina State
Record: 9-4
Points: 271
Clemson
Record: 9-4
Points: 334
Kansas State
Record: 9-4
Points: 386
Louisville
Record: 10-4
Points: 460
Tennessee
Record: 9-4
Points: 529
Oklahoma State
Record: 10-4
Points: 575
Oklahoma
Record: 10-3
Points: 691
Notre Dame
Record: 10-3
Points: 772
Penn State
Record: 10-3
Points: 811
LSU
Record: 10-3
Points: 890
Arizona
Record: 10-3
Points: 898
Ohio State
Record: 11-2
Points: 1,014
Ole Miss
Record: 11-2
Points: 1,082
Missouri
Record: 11-2
Points: 1,143
Oregon
Record: 12-2
Points: 1,213
Florida State
Record: 13-1
Points: 1,218
Alabama
Record: 12-2
Points: 1,356
Texas
Record: 12-2
Points: 1,382
Georgia
Record: 13-1
Points: 1,389
Washington
Record: 14-1
Points: 1,507
Michigan
Record: 15-0
Points: 1,575