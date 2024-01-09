Where did Notre Dame finished ranked in final 2023 US LBM Coaches Poll

College football season came to an end Monday night as Michigan defeated Washington to win the national championship for the first time since splitting the title with Nebraska in 1997.

Notre Dame concluded its season back on December 29 as they dominated an undermanned Oregon State team 40-8 in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

We all know Michigan finished first and Washington second but did a non-playoff team make it into the top-three?

And where did Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish finish after winning 10 games for the first time under the second-year head coach?

The US LBM Coaches Poll was released on following the College Football Playoff national championship game and is listed from 25-1 below.

West Virginia

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-4

Points: 117

SMU

USA TODAY SPORTS

Record: 11-3

Points: 119

Kansas

USA TODAY SPORTS

Record: 9-4

Points: 158

Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-4

Points: 249

North Carolina State

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-4

Points: 271

Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-4

Points: 334

Kansas State

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-4

Points: 386

Louisville

USA TODAY SPORTS

Record: 10-4

Points: 460

Tennessee

USA TODAY SPORTS

Record: 9-4

Points: 529

Oklahoma State

USA TODAY SPORTS

Record: 10-4

Points: 575

Oklahoma

USA TODAY SPORTS

Record: 10-3

Points: 691

Notre Dame

Record: 10-3

Points: 772

Penn State

USA TODAY SPORTS

Record: 10-3

Points: 811

LSU

USA TODAY SPORTS

Record: 10-3

Points: 890

Arizona

Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-3

Points: 898

Ohio State

USA TODAY SPORTS

Record: 11-2

Points: 1,014

Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-2

Points: 1,082

Missouri

USA TODAY SPORTS

Record: 11-2

Points: 1,143

Oregon

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 12-2

Points: 1,213

Florida State

USA TODAY SPORTS

Record: 13-1

Points: 1,218

Alabama

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 12-2

Points: 1,356

Texas

USA TODAY SPORTS

Record: 12-2

Points: 1,382

Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 13-1

Points: 1,389

Washington

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 14-1

Points: 1,507

Michigan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 15-0

Points: 1,575

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire