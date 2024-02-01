Where did the Huskers rank among the nation’s most rabid fanbases?

A new list is praising the dedication of Nebraska football fans. Mike Farrell of Mike Farrell Sports recently published a list of the nation’s most rabid fanbases, and Nebraska is at the top.

Nebraska, of course, is known for its sellout streak, which currently stands at 396 consecutive games at Memorial Stadium. That streak is the longest such streak in any collegiate sport.

Husker fans are also known for traveling to support their football team. This was evident when Colorado AD Rick George begged Colorado fans to buy tickets to minimize a sea of red in the stadium.

You can find the entire Top Five list from Mike Ferrell of Mike Ferrell Sports below.

Georgia

Nebraska

