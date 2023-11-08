Where did Georgia football land in second College Football Playoff rankings of season?

Georgia football didn’t have a top 25 win on its College Football Playoff resume when the first rankings were unveiled last week.

Now it does after knocking off Missouri 30-21 Saturday in Athens.

So how did the committee view the 9-0 Bulldogs this week after a week when Ohio State picked up a not too impressive win against Rutgers and Michigan handled Purdue?

More: Last game for 56-year old Georgia football press box. Details on changes coming in stadium

More: Injured Georgia football TE Brock Bowers doing 'all he can' to return from ankle surgery

Well, they stayed put at No. 2 for the second straight week when the rankings came out Tuesday night.

The rest of the top coveted top four: No. 1 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Florida State

Missouri fell from No. 12 to No. 14.

Committee chair Boo Corrigan was asked about the debate between Ohio State and Geoirgia.

"I can assure you, we talked about it early, we talked about it in the middle and we talked about it late to make sure that we had it, as a committee," he said. "The win over Rutgers, a top-20 defense, put up 28 points, another seven on a pick six, (running back) TreVeyon Henderson being back for his second game, the win over Penn State, the win over Notre Dame, the win at Wisconsin, seven wins over teams with winning records really drove the day."

Georgia should be in position to rise next week if it beats No. 9 Ole Miss Saturday night in Athens. It then goes to No. 13 Tennessee on Nov. 18.

No. 8 Alabama could be waiting in an SEC championship matchup on Dec. 2 in Atlanta.

Georgia safety Malaki Starks was asked if he was curious to see if the Bulldogs moved up

“I don’t really focus on that because it’s not about where you start, it’s about where you finish,” he said. “We’ve got a bigger goal. We try to focus on what’s important now. I try not to look at any of that stuff and let it get to me.”

Ohio State’s best win is against No. 10 Penn State, but it’s win against Notre Dame lost some luster when the Irish lost to four-loss Clemson and fell to No. 20.

Michigan gets its toughest test of the season Saturday at Penn State while Ohio State is home against 3-6 Michigan State.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Here's where the CFP committee ranked Georgia football in new rankings