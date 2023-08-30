Where are the Commanders in the waiver wire order?

Bryan Manning
·1 min read

The Washington Commanders finalized their initial 53-man roster Tuesday with few surprises. But, as general manager Martin Mayhew said when discussing Washington’s roster, he called it a “very fluid process.”

In other words, don’t be surprised if we see multiple changes throughout the next few days leading up to Week 1. Some of those changes could come via the waiver wire. After all, over 1,100 players were waived over the last two days, and many will be available through waivers or outright free agency.

The waiver claim deadline is on Wednesday at Noon ET. Where do the Commanders currently sit in the waiver wire order? Unfortunately, right in the middle of the pack, just like the 2023 NFL draft order.

Below is a look at the complete waiver wire order:

  1. Chicago Bears

  2. Houston Texans

  3. Arizona Cardinals

  4. Indianapolis Colts

  5. Denver Broncos

  6. Los Angeles Rams

  7. Las Vegas Raiders

  8. Atlanta Falcons

  9. Carolina Panthers

  10. New Orleans

  11. Tennessee Titans

  12. Cleveland Browns

  13. New York Jets

  14. New England Patriots

  15. Green Bay Packers

  16. Washington Commanders

  17. Pittsburgh Steelers

  18. Detroit Lions

  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  20. Seattle Seahawks

  21. Miami Dolphins

  22. Los Angeles Chargers

  23. Baltimore Ravens

  24. Minnesota Vikings

  25. Jacksonville Jaguars

  26. New York Giants

  27. Dallas Cowboys

  28. Buffalo Bills

  29. Cincinnati Bengals

  30. San Francisco 49ers

  31. Philadelphia Eagles

  32. Kansas City Chiefs

 

 

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire