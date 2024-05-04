Where are the Commanders picking in this way-too-early 2025 NFL mock draft

A mock draft? Already? The 2024 NFL draft is over, and the Washington Commanders found their quarterback, Jayden Daniels, with the No. 2 overall pick.

So, before we look ahead to minicamps and training camp this summer, we take an early peek at 2025. ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid published his first mock draft for next year.

Where does Reid have the Commanders picking in 2025?

In Reid’s mock draft, Washington is selecting second again. Don’t yell at Reid. He didn’t make the draft order. Reid used the inverse of Super Bowl odds from ESPN BET and tweaked them for the draft order.

With the second pick, Reid has the Commanders selecting Georgia edge Mykel Williams. Here’s his analysis:

The Commanders laid a firm foundation for the roster with their 2024 draft picks, but the defense still lacks youth on the edge. Williams is the most impressive 2025 prospect I’ve watched on tape so far. He played a lot of defensive tackle last season and still had 4.5 sacks, but he’s transitioning to a full-time outside linebacker role this year. He’s still only 19 years old and has so much upside. In fact, I think he’s a potential No. 1 pick candidate next April.

Williams would be an elite choice for head coach Dan Quinn and the Commanders. One thought here: No left tackle? This would presumably mean that rookie third-round pick Brandon Coleman had some success in 2024.

Remember, this is a way-too-early mock draft. It’s a fruitless exercise but fun nonetheless.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire