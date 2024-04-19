Where Clemson lands in this way-too-early 12-team College Football Playoff projection

Dabo Swinney and Clemson’s football team have had some really good offense in the past, especially when Trevor Lawrence was playing. But ever since Lawrence left for the NFL, things haven’t been as great.

Things could change in 2024. Cade Klubnik is starting his second year as the main quarterback, and he needs to improve if the team wants to do well. Garrett Riley, who’s in charge of the offense, is also in his second year with Clemson. People are hoping he can help the team’s offense just like he did with TCU when they went all the way to the National Championship.

With everything surrounding the Tigers, they are one of the most interesting teams in college football heading into the 2024 season. Our friends over at Ducks Wire recently made their way-too-early 12-team College Football Playoff projection, with Clemson earning an at-large bid and the No. 11.

Much like Kansas State, there is a path for Clemson to get into the playoff should they be able to have a strong season and make it to the ACC title game. Cade Klubnik has a lot to prove as the QB, but we know how good Dabo Swinney is as a head coach, so I believe the Tigers can get there.

Florida State wins the conference in this situation, which is definitely a possibility, but not how I see this season playing out. From my perspective, Clemson has more talent on their roster, and I still believe that Dabo Swinney is a better head coach than Mike Norvell.

The ACC should be incredibly interesting in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire