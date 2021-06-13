Where each Big Ten team is ranked by Pro Football Focus (PFF)
You know the college football season is starting to creep closer and closer when you start to season preseason rankings come out — and that’s exactly what we got from Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF released their preseason rankings for the upcoming 2021 season, and to no surprise Ohio State is the highest-ranked Big Ten team. But where do the Spartans land in these preseason rankings? And how does the green-and-white compare to their fellow conference foes?
Below is a full list of where every team in the Big Ten was ranked in PFF’s full 130 FBS team ranking leading into the 2021 college football season.
Note: Only teams ranked in PFF’s top 25 were given odds to win a conference championship and a national championship.
Ohio State
The Columbus Dispatch
National rank: 3 Big Ten rank: 1 National championship win probability: 13.0% Conference championship win probability: 48.0%
Iowa
Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 9 Big Ten rank: 2 National championship win probability: 2.0% Conference championship win probability: 17.0%
Wisconsin
David Banks/USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 14 Big Ten rank: 3 National championship win probability: 2.0% Conference championship win probability: 11.0%
Penn State
Matthew OHaren/USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 19 Big Ten rank: 4 National championship win probability: 0.0% Conference championship win probability: 2.0%
Indiana
Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 24 Big Ten rank: 5 National championship win probability: 0.0% Conference championship win probability: 7.0%
Michigan
Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 25 Big Ten rank: 6 National championship win probability: 0.0% Conference championship win probability: 5.0%
Minnesota
Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 38 Big Ten rank: 7
Northwestern
Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 42 Big Ten rank: 8
Nebraska
Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 51 Big Ten rank: 9
Maryland
Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 56 Big Ten rank: 10
Michigan State
Nick King/Lansing State Journal
National rank: 70 Big Ten rank: 11
Purdue
Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 80 Big Ten rank: 12
Illinois
David Banks/USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 82 Big Ten rank: 13
Rutgers
Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports
National rank: 108 Big Ten rank: 14
