Where each Big Ten team is ranked by Pro Football Focus (PFF)

You know the college football season is starting to creep closer and closer when you start to season preseason rankings come out — and that’s exactly what we got from Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF released their preseason rankings for the upcoming 2021 season, and to no surprise Ohio State is the highest-ranked Big Ten team. But where do the Spartans land in these preseason rankings? And how does the green-and-white compare to their fellow conference foes?

Below is a full list of where every team in the Big Ten was ranked in PFF’s full 130 FBS team ranking leading into the 2021 college football season.

Note: Only teams ranked in PFF’s top 25 were given odds to win a conference championship and a national championship.

Ohio State

The Columbus Dispatch

National rank: 3 Big Ten rank: 1 National championship win probability: 13.0% Conference championship win probability: 48.0%

Iowa

Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports

National rank: 9 Big Ten rank: 2 National championship win probability: 2.0% Conference championship win probability: 17.0%

Wisconsin

David Banks/USA TODAY Sports

National rank: 14 Big Ten rank: 3 National championship win probability: 2.0% Conference championship win probability: 11.0%

Penn State

Matthew OHaren/USA TODAY Sports

National rank: 19 Big Ten rank: 4 National championship win probability: 0.0% Conference championship win probability: 2.0%

Indiana

Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports

National rank: 24 Big Ten rank: 5 National championship win probability: 0.0% Conference championship win probability: 7.0%

Michigan

Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

National rank: 25 Big Ten rank: 6 National championship win probability: 0.0% Conference championship win probability: 5.0%

Minnesota

Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

National rank: 38 Big Ten rank: 7

Northwestern

Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

National rank: 42 Big Ten rank: 8

Nebraska

Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports

National rank: 51 Big Ten rank: 9

Maryland

Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

National rank: 56 Big Ten rank: 10

Michigan State

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

National rank: 70 Big Ten rank: 11

Purdue

Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

National rank: 80 Big Ten rank: 12

Illinois

David Banks/USA TODAY Sports

National rank: 82 Big Ten rank: 13

Rutgers

Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

National rank: 108 Big Ten rank: 14

